Tori Spelling becomes sincere about the horrible harassment her older children have experienced: she reveals that they now struggle with panic attacks!

%MINIFYHTMLc70bf8f4f8ba712650cec6c4b799d60511% %MINIFYHTMLc70bf8f4f8ba712650cec6c4b799d60512%

In a new Instagram post, Tori Spelling was sincere about the intimidation that two of her children have suffered and the horrible effects the treatment has had on their mental health. The worried mother told her followers that her two oldest children now suffer panic attacks as a result.

The young people in question, Liam and Stella, apparently do not want to go back to school because of the constant intimidation.

%MINIFYHTMLc70bf8f4f8ba712650cec6c4b799d60513% %MINIFYHTMLc70bf8f4f8ba712650cec6c4b799d60514%

The actress went into details about what they had been experiencing and revealed why she also shared everything about it.

%MINIFYHTMLc70bf8f4f8ba712650cec6c4b799d60515% %MINIFYHTMLc70bf8f4f8ba712650cec6c4b799d60516%

Along with a beautiful photo of Liam and Stella when they were babies, riding wooden horses, she wrote: ‘My two firstborn … have gone through so much intimidation that I can no longer share. Stella is 11 years old. I was 1 in this photo. Little innocent being who only knew unconditional love, honesty, exploration and kindness. Between her last year in elementary school and the first year in her middle school, she has suffered enough intimidation throughout her life … they told us that "she is being the victim,quot;.

The worried mother told her followers that although Stella changed schools as a result of bullying, she also ended up being bullied in the new school, and the children made negative comments about her physical appearance.

Now now associates education with children who have been horrible to her. She wanted to empower other girls and be a business leader. Now he has panic attacks and doesn't want to go back to school. Two years ago, she said she wanted to be the President or work to empower women. "

Then, it was Liam's turn. The boy, who at 12 is his firstborn, was apparently labeled "unmotivated,quot; by the principal of his school.

However, the mother insisted that he is "a hilarious, intelligent, outgoing and creative guy."

As a result, he ended up enrolling in the same school as Stella, but things have not improved for him either.

"He was intimidated to the point that he developed severe and emotional headaches and stomachaches," Tori wrote sadly.

She stressed that the school did nothing to help and finally had to leave.

Ad

Tori mentioned that she ‘doubted publishing this bc as celebrities, sometimes we are judged to have problems that others have. #worriedmomma. "



Post views:

0 0