Together again? Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter go on a trip to Bali years after their wedding there

The blonde beauty takes Instagram to film herself and her ex-husband when they fly back to Los Angeles after attending Chloe Chapman's and Paul Fisher's wedding there.

It is Brody jenner trying to rekindle your failed relationship with Kaitlynn Carter? The former have sparked rumors that the two could get back together after a trip to Bali, Indonesia, where they celebrated their wedding almost a couple of years ago.

Brody and Kaitlynn flew to the exotic island to attend Chloe Chapman Y Paul FisherThe wedding that was held at The Lawn Canggu last weekend. In a post shared on Instagram Stories, blonde beauty was recorded flying back to Los Angeles. Both were sports masks to protect against Coronavirus. While Kaitylnn opted for the disposable mask, the son of Caitlyn Jenner He was wearing a facial mask with a respirator attached.

She said in the clip: "Well, one of us will survive the Coronavirus and it's probably not me with my flimsy mask," before looking at Brody who was sitting by the window. In the legend of the video, he put a poll and jokingly asked his followers: "Death by … Coronavirus or Brody".

In another post uploaded to the social networking site, Kaitlynn revealed how amazing the trip was. "To be honest, the moment I landed here was the first time I felt FULLY like me in a long time, more or less like I came back to life," he said. "I was sad this morning thinking about leaving. Los Angeles has become a rather heavy place for me lately (not really where I prefer to be, but where I have to be to work), so I'm trying to capture the spirit and energy I feel here and take some of that home with me. "

Brody and Kaitlynn announced their separation in August, just over a year after their wedding. After the split, the old fashioned model Josie Canseco for three months while Kaitlynn was briefly linked to Miley Cyrus.