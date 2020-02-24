Tiny Harris's daughter, heiress Harris entered Diva mode in this event. She gets her talent for posing from her mother and fans agree

Tiny Harris shared a photo of an important event from where T.I. He left home as a winner. But the real star of the night was undoubtedly Tip and Tiny's daughter, Heiress Harris.

The family attended the NAACP Image Awards, and she was as cute as ever. More than that, this time, Heiress stole the spotlight along with her new best friend, Rihanna!

The heiress didn't even know that a true Queen was paying so much attention to her, but her mother made sure to fill her.

Anyway, here is Tiny's post on social networks where Heiress poses as if there was no tomorrow.

‘Our baby @heiressdharris definitely stole our shine last night like a real Baby star would! I have to give my love glam @therealnoigjeremy @donovanlamar and I in my hair hahaha !! 👑🥰💜 ’Tiny captioned her post.

Kandi Burruss quickly skipped the comments and said: Ella She is so cute! Everyone looked good too, but Heiress stole the show. "

Someone told Tiny: importante Important girl, your brightness is much brighter with your King! I love! "And another follower praised the girl:" Baby, that smile is lighting up this timeline … my family, look at my baby … "

LaTocha Scott said: foto Beautiful photo, little sister !! Look at my pooh with all that personality !! "That leg pose, however … I wonder who will get that."

Another fan said: Hermosa Beautiful couple! You have beautiful children! IT is still a father !! I love!! Lil mama lowered that leg, just sees a camera and enters diva mode. "

At the event, the heiress's parents were also dressed to impress all the celebrities who were present there.

What Tiny fans liked most was her big smile because, as she herself said, she rarely smiles like that in the photos. This was probably his most precious accessory.



