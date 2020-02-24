Timeline: the turbulent relationship of Mahathir and Anwar | News

Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad presented his resignation to the King of Malaysia on Monday in a surprising turn of events.

The announcement comes amid the plans of Mahathir's supporters to join opposition parties to form a new government. that would exclude Anwar Ibrahim, his anointed successor.

Plus:

Ibrahim, the waiting prime minister of Malaysia for the second time, has accused Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad's party and "traitors,quot; in his own field of planning to overthrow the ruling coalition and form a new one to deny him the position of prime minister, reiterating his decades confrontation.

Here are the key details of the dispute between Ibrahim and Mahathir that has dominated Malaysian politics for years:

1982 – As a young politician on the rise, Anwar joins the Mahathir party, the United National Organization of Malaysia (UMNO), shortly after the latter became prime minister for the first time.

1993 – Anwar rises rapidly in the party to become deputy prime minister, in progress to succeed Mahathir.

1998 – Months of disputes with Mahathir over Malaysia's handling of the Asian financial crisis culminates in the dismissal of Anwar. In opposition, Anwar gains the support of a large part of the Malaysian Muslims, the dominant ethnic group in the multicultural country, to boost their Reformasi movement.

1999 – Anwar is based on the Reformasi impulse and founded Parti Keadilan Nasional or National Justice Party (KEADILAN) as a precursor to the latter Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), or the Popular Justice Party. On the other hand, Anwar is convicted and imprisoned for corruption and sodomy, charges that, according to him, had political motivations.

2003 – Mahathir resigns after 22 years as prime minister.

2004 – 2013 – Four years after his release in 2004, Anwar is again accused of sodomy by a male assistant. Anwar says the accusations were aimed at removing him from his position as leader of the opposition, which was close to defeating Najib Razak, another Mahathir protégé, in the disputed elections of 2013.

2015 – During the administration of Najib, Anwar is imprisoned for sodomy for the second time.

2016 to 2017 – Mahathir renounces UMNO amid calls for Najib to resign for a multi-million dollar corruption scandal at the state fund of 1MDB. Mahathir forms a new party, Bersatu, before joining forces with Anwar's opposition coalition, Pakatan Harapan (PH). He promises to seek real forgiveness for Anwar and give him the post of prime minister if the coalition succeeds in its attempt to eliminate Najib and the UMNO-led government.

2018 – The couple joined forces to win the elections and eliminate UMNO from power. Mahathir leads the opposition coalition to an unprecedented victory in the May 9 general election, ending UMNO's 60-year term. Within a week, Anwar is pardoned and released.

2019 – Anwar denies the accusations of having sexually assaulted a former male assistant, describing them as "politics at its worst." The case was abandoned due to lack of evidence.