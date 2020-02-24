Thousands of people evacuated while the sandstorm of the Canary Islands feeds forest fires | News

Madrid Spain – "They were the longest 15 seconds of my life, "said Lali Gutierrez, remembering how she and her family rushed to escape a forest fire that advanced to their home in Tenerife.

"We grabbed our two dogs and a cat when they told us to leave, and that was all we had time."

The 56-year-old woman told Al Jazeera her escape from a fire caused by a sandstorm that has caused chaos in the Spanish Canary Islands.

Strong winds of up to 120km / h (75 mph) carried red sand over 100 kilometers from the Sahara to the archipelago, which is popular with tourists throughout the year.

The gusts stoked three forest fires, forcing some 2,000 residents to flee their homes in Tenerife and Gran Canaria with the belongings they could grab.

The eight islands were covered on Monday by a cloudy red mist that could be seen from space, and that witnesses described as a surface of Mars.

The Calima wind, which was transporting sand from the Sahara, closed the airports of the Canary Islands during the weekend and forced thousands of residents to leave their homes (Borja Suárez / Reuters)

During the weekend, 745 flights were canceled and 84 more were diverted to other airports due to high winds and low visibility.

Hundreds of tourists were stranded at airports or forced to look for hotels, many of which subsequently increased their prices.

Paul Bevan, 58, a Winchester photographer in the United Kingdom, was due to leave Gran Canaria on Sunday, but his flight was canceled.

"I came here on Saturday, then booked me to return on Sunday night, but I had to book a hotel," he told Al Jazeera. "The hotels were filling up and they started charging silly money like 1,200 pounds ($ 1,550), but I got a hotel for 75 pounds."

The dramatic images of Spanish television showed firefighters fighting the flames fueled by warm winds on the islands.

Just breathing has been painful for Blas Padron since the storm hit his native Gran Canaria on Saturday.

"It has been difficult to inhale with this dust, but for those with breathing difficulties, they have been advised to stay indoors due to acrid sand. This dust clogs your throat," Padron, a retired firefighter, told Al Jazeera.

"This is the worst calima – or sandstorm – I've seen in my life, and I'm 62 years old. "

The dust cloud remains suspended over the island.

"It's Dantesque and brutal. It looks like Mars," said Emilio Cuevas Agullo of the Spanish Meteorological Agency.

"We are experiencing a tremendous sandstorm that is likely to be the worst of its kind in history since the records began."

Tourists have been stranded because flights were canceled and hotels increased their prices (Borja Suárez / Reuters)

All elementary schools and the two island universities closed on Monday.

The sandstorm has hit just as the islands were preparing to celebrate the carnival season. Several villages have canceled their traditional celebrations.

"It has been a nightmare of a weekend. We haven't seen an episode like this in 40 years," said Angel Victor Torres, head of the Canary Islands regional government.

But all eight airports were reopened on Monday as conditions improved, the Spanish transport ministry said.

"The improvement during the night in the climate has allowed the resumption of air traffic in all the airports of the Canary Islands, "the ministry said on Twitter.

José Luis Abalos, the transport minister, tweeted: "Air transport professionals do not remember seeing such adverse conditions for air transport on the islands."

Located off the coast of Morocco and Western Sahara, the mild climate of the Canary Islands means that the archipelago is a magnet for tourists throughout the year. Last year, 13.1 million foreign visitors arrived on the islands, making it the third most popular tourist region in Spain.