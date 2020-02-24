Thousands honor Kobe and Gianna Bryant at the Public Memorial – Up News Info Los Angeles

WATCH THE MEMORY IN THE PLAYER ABOVE

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – On Monday morning a public memorial was held to honor Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and the other seven people who died in a tragic plane crash last month in Calabasas.

The Celebration of Life was to start at 10 a.m., with thousands of fans lined up to arrive as early as 6 a.m. There was no immediate information on who would speak at the monument.

More than 100,000 people signed up to receive tickets for the service, and only 20,000 were able to obtain them. The authorities reminded fans without tickets to avoid the area.

The Pico y Olímpico boulevards and other important streets near the arena remained open, but the smaller streets outside Staples Center and L.A. Live were blocked and accessible only to people with tickets.

On the morning of January 26, Kobe, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others died when the helicopter they were traveling crashed into the hills of Calabasas in the middle of a dense fog.

The helicopter departed from John Wayne Airport in Orange County and headed to Camarillo, with passengers on board heading to the Kobe Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, where he was destined to train Gianna in a tournament game.

In its preliminary report, the National Transportation Safety Board revealed that there was no evidence that the helicopter's engines had failed before shutting down.