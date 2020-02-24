This new Android phone is an excellent alternative to the Galaxy S20 if you don't mind missing out on Google applications – BGR

%MINIFYHTML5425cc03741c5d1073356a9c77bb66be11% %MINIFYHTML5425cc03741c5d1073356a9c77bb66be12%

The MWC could have been canceled, but the avalanche of new smartphone ads continues. Sony and Realme have already announced their own alternatives to the Galaxy S20 series: the Xperia 1 II and the Realme X50 Pro. Both are 5G phones, and both offer high-end specifications, as do Samsung's flagships. However, the X50 Pro will outperform both the new Xperia and the S20 in price, starting at around $ 600.

Those are not the only affordable Galaxy S20 alternatives that will hit stores soon, of course, but this affordable flagship is only good for you if you don't mind Google's applications and services.

Huawei's other mobile device brand Honor presented a series of affordable new devices on Monday, including the Honor View 30 Pro, which is shown in this article. It features a full screen design with a self-drilling camera and a triple lens camera system on the back that looks a lot like the Galaxy S20.

The phone has a 6.57-inch screen with Full HD resolution, a 7nm Kirin 990 processor (like the one that will power the Huawei P40 Pro), 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, 5G support, a built-in power button -in Fingerprint sensor, 4,100 mAh battery with 40W SuperCharge with cable, 27W Wireless SuperCharge and wireless reverse charging support, and Android 10 with Magic UI 3.0.1.

The rear camera system features a 40 megapixel main camera, 12 megapixel super wide angle lens and an 8 megapixel telephoto camera that supports 3x lossless optical zoom. On the front, there are two selfie cameras: a 32-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens.

The "problem,quot; with the View 30 Pro, as you may have guessed, refers to the software experience. This is a Huawei phone, and Huawei is prohibited from doing business with US technology companies. UU., Including Google. Therefore, the Android 10 experience in the new View 30 Pro does not include Google applications.

There is no search, Gmail or Maps, or access to Google Play. The phone is definitely an excellent option for buyers in markets where Google does not operate, such as China, or in markets where other versions of Android, such as Russia, could operate. In fact, Russia will be the first market to launch the Honor View 30 Pro launch, although the company did not reveal any launch details or pricing details.

Honor also presented the 9X Pro even cheaper at the fair: a mid-range phone that will cost € 249 in France, Germany and the Netherlands next month; Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Malaysia will also receive the phone next month.

