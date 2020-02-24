This little creature seemed extinct. DNA technology helped prove that it was not.

%MINIFYHTML7ed310bb76eb6ae2190ba64fcc79e14a11% %MINIFYHTML7ed310bb76eb6ae2190ba64fcc79e14a12%

"We know by,quot; C.S.I. "We leave DNA everywhere," said Sean Rogers, a biologist at the University of Calgary, who published a review of DNA technology in November. "With conservation it became, instead of taking nets to try to catch fish or hope to catch something with a wildlife camera, let's take forensics one step further."

Instead of digging, splashing and scraping to quantify the survival of a species, environmentalists can now take samples of air, water, earth and even the built environment, wherever a living creature can scribble its genetic signature with secretions, skin or other remains of DNA.

From there, the researchers isolate any distinct DNA and compare it with known genome sequences. The DNA of an organism can last from a few hours (in the case of certain freshwater crustaceans) to thousands of years (as seen in giant fragments of 13,000-year-old ground lazy bone or horse caught with half-million permafrost years old). bones).

This type of genetic detection has helped researchers monitor endangered species, such as Vietnamese crocodile lizards, Australian sea lions, Swedish pool frogs and Canadian lynx. Last fall, researchers even analyzed eDNA to rule out theories about the mythical Loch Ness monster. (What they found was evidence of many eels).

Because eDNA techniques are less destructive and more efficient than classical topography methods, they have become popular for examining slippery life forms: emerging invasive, endangered species or scarce and secret creatures.

Take the mermaid of Rio Grande, a cryptic and nocturnal salamander that spends its days hidden in the mud. In vain, scientists have baited mermaid traps with bacon, shrimp and chicken liver, then waited months to catch a single specimen, said Krista Ruppert, a biologist at the University of Texas in the Rio Grande Valley.

"We don't know much about them because they are traditionally difficult to study," Ruppert said. Now, scientists just need to analyze water samples for the siren's eDNA: "You don't need to see it to know it's there."