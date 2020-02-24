Thich Quang Do, champion of challenging rights in Vietnam, dies at 91

Thich Quang Do, the patriarch of the forbidden Unified Buddhist Church of Vietnam and a defiant defender of religious freedom, democracy and human rights in his country, died Saturday. He was 91 years old.

His death was confirmed by the International Buddhist Information Office based in Paris, an arm of his church. There was no information on where he died. A spokeswoman for the organization said that Vietnamese authorities had kept him incommunicado and that it had been impossible for members of his organization to contact him. He had diabetes and a heart condition for many years, he added.

%MINIFYHTML59c22bb54f94f19f489612733268125711% %MINIFYHTML59c22bb54f94f19f489612733268125712%

Thich Quang Do had repeatedly challenged and enraged the communist government for religious and political freedom issues and had been under house arrest since 2003. He had spent the last 30 years in and out of prison, under house arrest or forced into internal exile. for refusing to submit the Unified Church to government control.

He issued a series of public statements over the years, placing him at the forefront of religious activism in Vietnam, which only allows a single Buddhist organization authorized by the government. The Unified Church, founded as an umbrella organization for several Buddhist sects in 1964, was banned.