Thich Quang Do, champion of challenging rights in Vietnam, dies at 91

Thich Quang Do, the patriarch of the forbidden Unified Buddhist Church of Vietnam and a defiant defender of religious freedom, democracy and human rights in his country, died Saturday. He was 91 years old.
His death was confirmed by the International Buddhist Information Office based in Paris, an arm of his church. There was no information on where he died. A spokeswoman for the organization said that Vietnamese authorities had kept him incommunicado and that it had been impossible for members of his organization to contact him. He had diabetes and a heart condition for many years, he added.
Thich Quang Do had repeatedly challenged and enraged the communist government for religious and political freedom issues and had been under house arrest since 2003. He had spent the last 30 years in and out of prison, under house arrest or forced into internal exile. for refusing to submit the Unified Church to government control.
He issued a series of public statements over the years, placing him at the forefront of religious activism in Vietnam, which only allows a single Buddhist organization authorized by the government. The Unified Church, founded as an umbrella organization for several Buddhist sects in 1964, was banned.
His subjects were both secular and religious, echoing some of the main concerns of political dissent in Vietnam.
One of those statements, delivered in a video message to the United Nations in 2005, amounted to a political manifesto.
"Without democracy and pluralism we cannot fight poverty and injustice or bring true development to our people," the statement said. "Without democracy and pluralism we cannot guarantee human rights, since human rights cannot be protected without the guarantees of democratic institutions and the rule of law."
In 2001, Thich Quang Do published "Call for Democracy in Vietnam," an eight-point statement calling for a multi-party system, free elections, independent unions and the abolition of "all degrading forms of imported culture and ideologies that pervert spirituality. and Vietnamese spirituality moral values. "
He played a decisive role in creating links between dissidents in the north and south, ending a geographical and ideological division that lasted for decades. In addition, he was a respected scholar with more than a dozen published works, including novels, poetry, translations and studies of Vietnamese Buddhism.
Thich Quang Do received several human rights awards, including those from Norway Rafto Prize, which cited "his personal courage and perseverance through three decades of peaceful opposition against the communist regime in Vietnam."
In 1978, he and Thich Huyen Quang, the patriarch of the Unified Church at that time, were nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize by Irish peace activists Betty Williams and Mairead Corrigan Maguire, the winners of 1976.
The International Religious Freedom Commission, part of the State Department, spoke on behalf of Thich Quang Do in 2018. Its president, Kristina Arriaga, said: “I urge the government of Vietnam to respect their freedom of movement and freedom to reside wherever they He chooses ".
Thich Quang Do was born Dang Phuc Tue, on November 27, 1928, in the Thai Binh province, in northern Vietnam. He assumed the name of Dharma Thich Quang Do after becoming a monk at the age of 14. Thich is an honorary surname used by monks and nuns.
He said that the course of his life was established at the age of 17, when he witnessed the execution of his religious teacher, Thich Duc Hai, by a communist revolutionary tribunal. "Then I promised to do everything possible to combat bigotry and intolerance and dedicate my life to the search for justice through the Buddhist teachings of nonviolence, tolerance and compassion," he wrote in 1994, in an open letter to Do Muoi , the general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam at that time.
He added: "Little did I realize how that simple vote would lead me along a paved road with prison cells, torture, internal exile and detention for so many years to come."
In the early 1950s, Thich Quang Do traveled for six years as a young researcher in Buddhist philosophy at universities in India and Sri Lanka. In the 1960s and 1970s, he taught Oriental studies and Buddhist philosophy at universities in Vietnam.
He and thousands of Buddhists were arrested in 1963 in broad repression by the Ngo Dinh Diem government, but was released a few months later when Diem was deposed and killed in a military coup.
The communist side won the Vietnam War in 1975, and two years later, Thich Quang Do was placed in solitary confinement for his attempts to organize a nonviolent struggle to protect religious freedom. From the 1980s, he spent a decade in internal exile as a punishment for his activism and public statements. His 84-year-old mother was exiled with him and died in 1985 from malnutrition and inadequate medical care.
In a change, the communist government in 1990 invited him to a position in the state-sponsored Buddhist Church in Vietnam, but he refused and continued his opposition.
In April 2006, in the first years of his final term of house arrest, he predicted the final victory of his secular ideals.
"There will come a time when the authorities will not be able to silence all people all the time," he said. "The time will come when people will get up, like the water that explodes on their banks," and when that happens, he added, "the situation in Vietnam will be forced to change and a democratic process will emerge."