The X50 Pro from Realme has a Snapdragon 865 and 5G for $ 600

Realme continues its push towards the high-end today with the announcement of the Realme X50 Pro, its first 5G phone and one that the company will push as a legitimate flagship competitor in more markets than ever. It was intended to be revealed at the Mobile World Congress this week in an attempt to cause a global impact; Really go ahead with the announcement despite the cancellation of the event.

The X50 Pro is a fairly heavy phone with 207 g and 9.36 mm thick, and its design does not do much more than other devices of the company. However, the combination of colors on the device you see here is great: Realme calls it "Rust Red,quot;, and it's like a matte finish of frosted copper-brown glass on the back. I really still have to be surprised with the hardware engineering, but continue to take out some of the most interesting colors and textures of any phone manufacturer.

The X50 Pro has the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor as the Samsung Galaxy S20 and most of the premium Android phones that will be released this year. Realme says the phone is compatible with all "conventional,quot; 5G bands around the world. RAM goes up to 12 GB, while there is a maximum of 256 GB of storage. There is no microSD slot, a bit surprising.

The screen is a 6.44-inch 20: 9 1080p OLED panel with a refresh rate of 90Hz. Realme says it is compatible with HDR10 + and covers 100 percent of the P3 color gamut. There is also a built-in optical fingerprint reader and a double perforation cutout that houses a 32 megapixel selfie camera and an ultra wide angle 8 megapixel camera.

The fastest fast charging phone?

The main camera uses the same Samsung 64 megapixel sensor that we have seen in other recent Realme phones. It is compatible with an 8 megapixel ultra wide angle macro, a 12x 12 megapixel 2x telephoto lens and a monochrome depth sensor. Really claims 5x "optical hybrid zoom,quot; and 20x "hybrid zoom,quot;, which probably does not mean much in practice given the hardware.

The X50 Pro has a 4,200 mAh dual cell battery and supports a fast "SuperDart,quot; charge of 65 W, which can supposedly bring the phone to its maximum capacity in 35 minutes, or 60 percent charge in 20. That sounds similar to the stable class of Oppo. SuperVOOC 2.0 leader, which I found to fill a 4,000 mAh battery in less than 32 minutes. The included Realme charger seems basically identical to Oppo's, too, using GaN to keep the size low.

Realme includes solid stereo speakers and a decent haptic engine in the X50 Pro, two features you can't always count on Chinese phones. However, unfortunately, there is still no wireless charging or waterproofing rating, and I think this is also the first Realme phone to skip a headphone jack.

At first, Realme will launch the X50 Pro in Europe, China and India, and although the price details are not yet final, according to the company The edge It should be between € 550-650 (approximately $ 600-700) in Spain and will cost less in China. That still makes it the most expensive Realme phone to date, but one that puts the company on the list of those producing high-performance 5G devices by 2020. And with Samsung preparing the floor for its new Galaxy S20 range at $ 999, Realme still has room to offer a significant discount on the 5G space.