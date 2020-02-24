The US Department of Health UU. Prepare Point Mugu naval base for a possible coronavirus quarantine – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Ventura County Naval Base – Point Mugu is considered to house people who are quarantined for coronavirus.

The US Department of Health and Human Services. UU. He said in a statement Sunday night that the naval base could receive US travelers entering through LAX who would be quarantined to be monitored for coronavirus symptoms.

The quarantine would be based on a person's travel history, according to the statement. Any traveler staying at the base would be monitored for signs of infection and transferred to an appropriate medical center if symptoms appeared.

%MINIFYHTML75dc24004ee9e8be97122ada0e0cf6bf13% %MINIFYHTML75dc24004ee9e8be97122ada0e0cf6bf14%

"At this time, HHS is preparing this site if necessary in the rapidly evolving public health response," the statement said. "Any action taken by HHS, in collaboration with federal, state, tribal and local partners to address this public health emergency, is being carried out in a manner that protects both quarantined citizens and other citizens."

%MINIFYHTML75dc24004ee9e8be97122ada0e0cf6bf15% %MINIFYHTML75dc24004ee9e8be97122ada0e0cf6bf16%

The coronavirus is not currently spreading in American communities, according to the statement. Both CDC and HHS have said that the spread of coronavirus from person to person in the US. UU. It has only been seen among close contacts of travelers who returned from Wuhan.

"It is believed that the immediate risk of this new virus for the American public is low at this time," the department said in the statement.

It is not clear at this time whether the preparation of the naval base as a possible site for the coronavirus quarantine is related to the fight to keep coronavirus patients out of Costa Mesa.