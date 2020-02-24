"The United States loves India," Trump says at the rally with Modi

AHMEDABAD, India – President Trump began a two-day visit to India by joining Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a campaign rally at a 110,000-seat cricket stadium that illustrated the populist bond between the two men and impressed a president who Delight in the show. .
“The United States loves India. The United States respects India, ”Trump said. "And the United States will always be a friend to the Indian people."
The "Namaste Trump,quot; rally, a one-day event with popular singers, dancers and throbbing music, took place under a scorching sun at the city's Motera Stadium, which India calls the largest of its kind in the world. It was a blatant tribute to Mr. Trump, whose name and image appeared on dozens of banners and billboards throughout the stadium.
Trump looked at the big display with satisfaction and said it had made a lasting impression on him.
“We will always remember this remarkable hospitality. We will remember him forever, ”Trump said loudly, while his wife, Melania, sat nearby. "From this day, India will always have a special place in our hearts."
But even when he checked the name of famous cricketers and Bollywood stars, Trump betrayed the lack of familiarity with the country, and even its immediate location, when he stumbled upon several pronunciations, including those from Ahmedabad, as well as Gujarat, the state in The one who is. Anchors and the political basis of Mr. Modi.
And although Trump said with satisfaction that 125,000 people had come to see him, more than a third of the crowd seemed to leave before the end of his almost 30-minute comments, and another third was gone by the time Modi spoke after him.
The event was the mirror image of a "Hello, Modi!" they gathered the two men in a soccer stadium in Houston last September and attended Trump's taste for A giant crowd He also made a vivid picture that leaders are jointly cultivating as more wild and blatantly cheeky figures that lead their countries to bright new futures, even when critics call them mutual facilitators in parallel attacks on democratic and religious freedoms.
"Two dynamic personalities, a momentous occasion," said a billboard in Ahmedabad, highlighting a personal dynamic that, for now, outshines most important problems in the relationship between the United States and India. These included Trump's efforts to reach a peace agreement with the Taliban and delay progress towards a trade agreement.
Trump said he and Modi would eventually reach "very, very important,quot; trade agreements, but added that they are in the "early stages of discussion." Mr. Modi was "a very tough negotiator," he joked.
But that was almost as critical as Trump got in comments that praised Modi for his "sweeping election,quot; of 2019, which Trump said was the largest democratic election on Earth. Not to mention the growing reaction against what critics call Mr. Modi's anti-Muslim Hindu nationalism, Mr. Trump praised India for its unity and echoed the speeches of the Indian leader in pointing out efforts against poverty They have provided more electricity, gas for cooking. and bathrooms for rural Indians.
It was further evidence that Mr. Trump and Mr. Modi have developed a personal bond, or at least a political association, that Mr. Modi has skillfully created with the flattery glue. Before leaving Washington on Sunday, Trump told reporters that his appearance here would be "the biggest event they've had in India." That's what the prime minister told me. "On stage, the two men hugged each other repeatedly, and Mr. Modi lavished his guest with praise.
"President Trump thinks big and the world knows what he has done to make the American dream come true," Modi told the crowd that cheered him.
Although Ahmedabad did not deliver the 10 million supporters Trump has also said that Modi promised to be: the total population of the city is less than 6 million, and television images suggest tens of thousands, not millions in the streets. the city entertained him with musicians and dancers in disguise, and even a music band with camels.
The Motera Stadium, formally known as the Sardar Patel Stadium, was full at the beginning of Trump's comments, with tens of thousands sitting for hours at temperatures well above 80 degrees. Some Indians wore Modi masks and waved American flags while dancing with the popular Indian musicians who warmed the crowd.
Trump left the event for Agra and a sunset tour of the Taj Mahal. From there he goes to New Delhi, where he will meet Mr. Modi before attending a state banquet.
The main roads in the three cities were full of giant posters and advertising posters of Mr. Trump and Mr. Modi, along with inspirational slogans announcing the relationship between the United States and India.
"The oldest democracy in the world meets the largest democracy in the world," proclaimed one. But skeptics of the two men say they have undermined democratic traditions by demonizing immigrants, promoting nationalism and trying to repress media freedoms.
Mr. Trump has shown little public concern about Mr. Modi's actions that have generated international convictions, even abruptly Revoking the status of predominantly Muslim Kashmir State and supporting a law that establishes a religious test for new immigrants that critics call evidence of plans to turn India into a state centered on Hindus whose 200 million Muslims would be second-class citizens .
Those controversial issues were not mentioned during Monday's event, although the Trump administration official told reporters Friday that Trump would speak during his visit "about our shared tradition of democracy and religious freedom both in his public comments and later in private. ". Trump and Modi are scheduled to hold a press conference in New Delhi on Tuesday.
Trump attracted some of the strongest applause of the day when he mentioned the historic rival of India, Pakistan, saying he was working with the country "to take strong action against the terrorist organizations that operate,quot; along its border with India, and that New Delhi sees as a deadly threat
Mr. Trump, who tweeted good wishes to India in Hindi before and after his arrival, his wife Melania, his daughter Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, joined her flight there. Before arriving at the stadium, Trump visited a local ashram where former Indian leader Mohandas K. Gandhi lived.
Ahmedabad is the capital of the Indian state of Gujarat, home and the political base of Modi. Many of the most influential American Indians are also from Gujarat, and a growing source of political and financial support for Trump as he heads for reelection. Trump said Monday that four million American Indians live in the United States, including "business titans,quot; and "science pioneers."
Gujarat is also the place where critics of Modi say that he, as prime minister of the state, played an unforgivable role during a wave of sectarian violence in 2002 that left more than 1,000 people dead, of which 800 were Muslims killed by Hindus. mobs
Modi, who at that time was the main state official, has been widely accused of at least tacitly supporting violence. Much of the murder was carried out by members of his political party and other Hindu nationalist groups. Many witnesses said police officers did not intervene to save people and in many cases police officers joined in the killing of Muslims.
Mr. Modi denies these accusations. But the George W. Bush administration suspected enough of Mr. Modi's role in banning him from visiting the United States in 2005.
When he became prime minister in spring 2014, the travel ban was lifted, and later that year, Modi made his first triumphant visit to the United States, where he had a private dinner with President Obama.
Many Indians see Trump's visit as a sign of India's influence on the world stage. The relationship between Washington and New Delhi has strengthened as the United States intends to use India as a control over China's growing regional influence. US arms sales to India have skyrocketed from virtually nothing to about $ 18 billion, and Mr. Modi's government is moving forward with a purchase of $ 2.4 billion from US anti-submarine helicopters.
Trump is more popular in India than in most other countries, where he is more apt to attract crowds of protesters than fans. Attendees at Monday's rally seemed dazzled.
"If they don't make any deal, that's fine," said Mahesh Banker, a 50-year-old doctor who attended the rally with friends. "But India is shining, and the United States recognizes it, and that is all that matters."
Another assistant, Harsh Patel, a 21-year-old from Gujarat who now lives in Canada, made comparisons between the two leaders. "Modi is a strong leader, passionate about his people, and works for them," he said. "It's not orthodox and doesn't care what people think. Something like Trump."
In addition to hanging hundreds of banners and billboards, the Indian government hastened in recent days to make cosmetic improvements in the three cities Trump visits. In Ahmedabad, a new wall appeared that hid a poor neighborhood.
And in Agra on Sunday, a day before Trump's arrival, workers were busy paving streets in and around the Taj Mahal complex. "Trump is coming!" Volunteer a worker filling cracks on a sidewalk that leads to the famous structure.
Local Media Reports Chronic efforts by officials to scare away the hundreds of monkeys that roam the structure perennially and can be hostile to people. No monkeys were seen in the gardens on Sunday.
The reports were provided by Maria Abi-Habib and Hari Kumar of Ahmedabad, India; and by Jeffrey Gettleman, Shalini Venugopal and Suhasini Raj of New Delhi.
%MINIFYHTML4f6b8f6b06ce72655462b8bf2a9c258713%