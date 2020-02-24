"The United States loves India," Trump says at the rally with Modi

AHMEDABAD, India – President Trump began a two-day visit to India by joining Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a campaign rally at a 110,000-seat cricket stadium that illustrated the populist bond between the two men and impressed a president who Delight in the show. .

“The United States loves India. The United States respects India, ”Trump said. "And the United States will always be a friend to the Indian people."

%MINIFYHTML4f6b8f6b06ce72655462b8bf2a9c258711% %MINIFYHTML4f6b8f6b06ce72655462b8bf2a9c258712%

The "Namaste Trump,quot; rally, a one-day event with popular singers, dancers and throbbing music, took place under a scorching sun at the city's Motera Stadium, which India calls the largest of its kind in the world. It was a blatant tribute to Mr. Trump, whose name and image appeared on dozens of banners and billboards throughout the stadium.

Trump looked at the big display with satisfaction and said it had made a lasting impression on him.