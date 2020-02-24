The undisputed fight for the world title of Anthony Joshua against Tyson Fury & # 39; will happen & # 39 ;, says promoter Eddie Hearn | Boxing News

%MINIFYHTML3e8cb6e5fe254ed6425fe4cf40daef2211% %MINIFYHTML3e8cb6e5fe254ed6425fe4cf40daef2212%





Anthony Joshua has already discussed a possible fight with Tyson Fury, says Eddie Hearn

%MINIFYHTML3e8cb6e5fe254ed6425fe4cf40daef2213% %MINIFYHTML3e8cb6e5fe254ed6425fe4cf40daef2214%

The undisputed fight for Anthony Joshua's world title against Tyson Fury "will happen," says promoter Eddie Hearn, who says he will do "everything necessary,quot; to reach an agreement.

%MINIFYHTML3e8cb6e5fe254ed6425fe4cf40daef2215% %MINIFYHTML3e8cb6e5fe254ed6425fe4cf40daef2216%

Britain's heavyweight rivals have all the world titles, as Fury claimed the WBC belt with an impressive detention victory over Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas over the weekend, while Joshua recovered his straps & # 39; super & # 39 ;, WBA FIB and WBO in a rematch victory over Andy Ruiz Jr in December.

The head of Matchroom Boxing, Hearn, revealed how he spoke with Joshua on Sunday to discuss his fight with Fury and promised to resolve the terms of a successful British battle.

Tyson Fury tore off the WBC belt to Deontay Wilder over the weekend

Hearn said Sky sports news: "Bob Arum promoted it predominantly. Frank Warren is also involved, MTK is his management company. I spoke with Top Rank and spoke with MTK immediately after the fight."

"Everyone is very clear about this. Everyone wants this fight: Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury, MTK, Top Rank, Frank Warren, Matchroom."

"There are some obstacles to overcome in the transmission, but nothing too much.

1:11 Fury says he has completed his dream of winning all world titles Fury says he has completed his dream of winning all world titles

"I promise you that this fight will happen. If we have to fight Pulev, we have to beat Pulev, and if he has to fight Wilder, he will have to beat Wilder again. Both things will happen. Fury will beat Wilder again, and Wilder will knock out Pulev, although Bob Arum tells us very differently.

"You will get this fight. We will do everything necessary to make this fight."