The star of & # 39; LHH & # 39; Akbar V embarrassed by the nude photo: & # 39; Rotisserie Chicken & # 39;

To promote the release of his upcoming single & # 39; B *** h Like Me & # 39 ;, the star of & # 39; Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta & # 39; She shares the artwork of the song that sees her undress in her birthday suit.

Akbar V He is preparing for the release of his new single. To cheer on his fans in the days before the release, the rapper and reality TV star has taken to his Instagram account to reveal the cover of his new song titled "B *** h Like Me", just to find himself same becoming the subject of fat shame.

On the cover, Akbar lied on a beige blanket, as he wore nothing but a pair of sunglasses that covered his eyes. Leaving little to the imagination, the "Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta"Star strategically placed his hands on his chest to prevent his nipples from coming out and used his legs to hide his lower private parts.

Akbar V shared the artwork for his new single.

Some people praised her and sprouted on her "soft" skin, while others were not really impressed and roasted her. Not few even compared it with food. "Why he lay down like a turkey for thanksgiving at the table," said one, urging each other to intervene: "All you need is an apple in your mouth." Another commented: "LMFAOOooooo no Rotisserie chicken", while another echoed the feeling: "It looks like a big chicken ** roasted on that floor."

"What the hell is happening here?" Someone else was baffled. "By counting my calories. I will pass the honey bread," said another, while an individual compared it to a pregnant woman. The user said of Akbar: "I thought it was someone who said they were pregnant from hell." Someone said similarly: "I thought it was a maternity session." There was also someone who said: "The chicken after it defrosted and you still did not cook it," while one more person said: "This fat dead heartbeat must go."

Akbar has not yet reacted to criticism. Meanwhile, "B *** h Like Me" will be released on Wednesday, February 26.