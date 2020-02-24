The Simply The Betts team is sweet with the possibilities | Racing news





Harry Whittington, coach

Harry Whittington rates Simply The Betts as his best chance of getting a first success at the Cheltenham Festival at the Brown Advisory & Merriebelle Stable Plate Handicap Chase.

The Sparsholt coach believes that the seven-year-old can continue his progression over the fences in the extended two-and-a-half-mile grade three prize, for which he is only 8-1 as a favorite.

After losing his unbeaten record on the fences at Kempton on Boxing Day, the castrated property of Andrew and Kate Brooks recovered and won with an impressive victory over the course of the plate and distance last time.

Whittington said: "Simply The Betts has had a great opportunity at the plate. It has improved beyond recognition throughout the season, overcoming the disadvantages."

"My dream plan was to win the Northern Trust Novices Handicap, but that was out of the water when he last won at Cheltenham."

"We are at the plate in front of 149 and we have all the opportunities. Hopefully it will continue to improve and be ahead of the handicap."

"He is not exposed and has a direction and a way to gain distance, so we go there with great confidence."

Whittington could be on the scoreboard before Simply The Betts goes on the track in case Rouge Vif takes advantage of his success at the Warwick Kingmaker in the Post Arkle Racing Novice Hunt.

He said: "It was brilliant in Warwick and we hope he can do it, since we have a lot of faith in him. He is in great shape and will have a gallop, probably by the end of next week."

"He's fighting hard and has a lot of experience now. It's an open race and you can defend some of them."

"Let's hope he runs a great race, what he should do if the day is presented in a good way, since it gives you everything."

Saint Calvados will try to be the third lucky time at the Festival on his return to the top table at Ryanair Chase, after not being able to make the picture in both the Arkle 2018 and the Champion of the Queen Mother Chase 12 months ago.

He added: "Saint Calvados goes to the Ryanair Chase like a new horse. We thought about going to the Ascot Chase, but it was going right on the testing ground.

"He has shown that it is better when he has a gap between races. He is left-handed again, around a track he has been running throughout the season."

While Whittington feels that Saint Calvados is not a hopeless hope, he acknowledges that he faces a difficult task if he wants to increase his victory in the course earlier this season.

He added: "The weight-bearing performance on New Year's Day in Cheltenham was solid. If we can ride it to stay, he will be there or out there.

"Henry de Bromhead's horse (A Plus Tard) seems to be the one to beat: we go there with a chance, but it will be difficult to step back with level weights."