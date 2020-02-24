The short trip from Priyanka Chopra to Mumbai comes to an end

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a global icon. Not only is she a phenomenal actress, but she has also made a place as a businesswoman and as a philanthropist. Priyanka is busy like a bee most days, since she has two personal and professional lives fully functioning in different parts of the world, which makes traveling an integral part of her life. PeeCee flew directly to Mumbai late last Friday night and down the ramp at the grand finale of the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour on Saturday and met with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif on Sunday afternoon.



Publication that the actress went to the airport last night to fly back to husband Nick Jonas. Priyanka opted for a completely black look as she headed to the airport between intermittent cameras. Check out the photos below.