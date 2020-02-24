The return of Dom Manfredi delights Wigan Warriors coach Adrian Lam | Rugby League News

%MINIFYHTML9d9914228e951c3d10a03a0ff6d9fc6211% %MINIFYHTML9d9914228e951c3d10a03a0ff6d9fc6212%





Dom Manfredi his return to the first team in Wigan's victory over Hull FC

Wigan head coach Adrian Lam was delighted that Dom Manfredi managed to spend the full 80 minutes on his last long-awaited return from injury.

Manfredi, who scored two attempts in the Wigan Grand Final victory in 2018, has been out of action since he suffered a serious knee injury against Castleford in July.

The 26-year-old has had difficulties with injuries with three serious knee problems in the past four years, but marked his return with an attempt when Wigan beat Hull FC 26-12.

2:32 Highlights of Wigan's victory over Hull FC Highlights of Wigan's victory over Hull FC

"We just sang in the dressing room for him," Lam said. "His peers respect him very much, like no other player in the club he has noticed.

"They love him. We wanted to choose him last week, but he wasn't mentally right in himself. He wanted to play a reserve game, which we allowed him to do."

"I think that will make him trust the world of good. His carry is some of the strongest, not only in the Super League but in the world. It will only be beneficial for us."

1:38 Liam Farrell and Josh Griffin were involved in a fight just before the break Liam Farrell and Josh Griffin were involved in a fight just before the break

Lam revealed that George Burgess is very close to returning from the injury that saw him limping in the first half against Warrington and if he does not appear against Huddersfield on Sunday, then he will be ready for Hull KR on March 8.

"George is very close to returning. It will be next week or next week," Lam said. "We just have to monitor it and make sure it receives a full week of training and then it will fit into that group somewhere."

The helmet coach, Lee Radford, could not hide his disappointment after seeing his team crash into a second consecutive Super League defeat.

Blacks and whites conceded 16 points in the second half and Radford is not happy with the way they attack.

"The second half went out and did a good job with us," he said. "We made some costly mistakes and they slowly knocked us down. It seems painful some of the moves we are running."

"You have to break the momentum of the opposition with some special efforts and we probably didn't see enough of them. We needed a little more from everyone, we just got down to work with a team that had a lot of possession."

"They didn't do anything spectacular, but they did their job really well."

"I don't think anyone excelled today. Josh Griffin was our best player, I thought. But there were many good performances around that."