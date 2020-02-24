The president of Togo, Faure Gnassingbe, wins the fourth term in collapse | News

%MINIFYHTML97700cf6aea1d7abd871424e0a38b29b11% %MINIFYHTML97700cf6aea1d7abd871424e0a38b29b12%

Togo's president, Faure Gnassingbe, was re-elected for a fourth term, the national election commission declared, extending his 15-year term and a family dynasty that began when his father took power in a coup in 1967.

The acting leader assumed 72 percent of the votes in the first round of the presidential elections, according to the preliminary results of Monday's commission, ahead of his closest rival and former Prime Minister Agbeyome Kodjo with 18 percent.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML97700cf6aea1d7abd871424e0a38b29b13% %MINIFYHTML97700cf6aea1d7abd871424e0a38b29b14%

The Supreme Court is expected to announce the final results in the coming days.

%MINIFYHTML97700cf6aea1d7abd871424e0a38b29b15% %MINIFYHTML97700cf6aea1d7abd871424e0a38b29b16%

If confirmed, the result gives Gnassingbe five more years in power, a blow to opposition protesters who have taken to the streets in recent years, asking him to resign.

Gnassingbe has led the country of eight million people since taking over in 2005 after the death of his father, Gnassingbe Eyadema, who ruled the country for 38 years.

Togo's president, Gnassingbe, probably wins the fourth term

In May, he oversaw a review of the constitution that allowed him to run this year, and potentially remain in office until 2030.

Gilbert Barawa, minister of public functions and a strong advocate for the president, described the result as "an unprecedented score,quot; for the president, who was elected with 58 percent of the vote five years ago.

Hours before the official results were announced, Kodjo, who was prime minister under Gnassingbe's father, had declared his own victory as "democratically elected president,quot; with between 57 and 61 percent of the vote.

He promised to form his own "inclusive government in the coming days,quot;, accusing the authorities of using the filling of the ballots and the false voting tables to skew the results in favor of the incumbent.

Challenges ahead

Authorities banned hundreds of local observers from monitoring Saturday's elections and canceled the electronic security system at the last moment.

Some 300 international observers were deployed, mainly from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the African Union, and many African states supported the incumbent.

Six opposition opponents had suggested that they would join Gnassingbe if they failed to obtain an absolute majority and the election had passed a second round.

In 2017 and 2018, the Togolese authorities faced major protests demanding the end of the family's five-decade regime.

Some political observers have expressed concern that a Gnassingbe victory could provoke further protests, although the streets of the coastal capital, Lomé, were quiet in the early hours of Monday morning, immediately after the vote.

Togo is the tenth poorest country in the world, according to the International Monetary Fund.

Gnassingbe has long promised to boost economic development and the country has experienced an annual economic growth of around 5 percent in recent years, driven by investment in energy and transportation.

But extreme poverty and labor strikes are constant reminders of future challenges.