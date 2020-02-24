The NFL Scouting Combine: psychological inspection entwined with viral content | NFL news

%MINIFYHTML2187830407b7e29561897a84f22a321a11% %MINIFYHTML2187830407b7e29561897a84f22a321a12%





Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson points to a pass exercise at the 2017 combine

"If you wanted to kill a boy, would you kill him with a gun or a knife?" That's what the Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Jalen Mills was put on in the 2016 NFL Scouting Combine. Forget conjuring examples of & # 39; working as part of a team & # 39; or detail strengths and weaknesses.

At last year's event, the Minnesota Vikings cornerback, Kris Boyd, was asked if he had his two testicles, and in 2016, the New Orleans Saints cornerback, Eli Apple, was questioned about his sexuality, which prompted A public apology from the coach responsible for the Atlanta Falcons.

Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl winning quarterback Patrick Mahomes running the 40-yard race in 2017

For the 33rd consecutive year, this week Indianapolis will house the best prospects in college football, with 337 guests in total, as they are involved in pre-draft auditions involving medical exams and athletic and temperament tests.

In the schedule? A combination of limits tests and questions that widen the eyes (see above), followed by displays of speed and strength splashed more with entertainment value than the potential to define and information-rich results.

Underneath the chiseled and overwhelming exteriors of these young student-athletes there is an often forgotten naivety that, if only taken into account, contradicts what is one of the first most intense and strange job interviews in which you could enter

The amazing displays of physical attributes can push a prospect's inventory and earn a slightly more attractive payday, but there is little to show about the idea of ​​players separating from the rest. No, unless the successes and followers of social networks are taken into account.

The NFL's decision to televise field workouts at the end of the afternoon and on the slot machines in primetime is combined with the opportunity for fans to see the collection of 53 Super Bowl rings winking at the underlying vibrations of the parade.

Ultimately, the exploration combination justifies the pre-draft debate as a showcase for players that teams may or may not select, and many have already caught the not-so-wandering eye of their impending NFL landing site.

Training in the field

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen competes in the broad jump in 2018

There is a notion of uselessness in the exercises in the field that serve as combined content to handle traffic during the week. The talent scouts and representatives of the NFL team arrive in Indy after they have shaped their opinions and their understanding of the university stars and their experience thanks to the hours and hours of game movies available to them throughout the season.

What good is seeing the players in action except the pads, the contact and the different circumstances within the game?

The 40-yard run remains the centerpiece of the combine, magnifying the speed of the players' skill position in contrast to the offensive linemen expected to be slow, which are effective viral clips on social media.

The Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver, John Ross, made his way to a selection of the top 10 in the 2017 NFL Draft with a combined record of 4.22, but it would have been his calf tensions during his effort that stood out for Many teams Since then he has played only 24 games in three seasons, registering 49 catches for 716 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle, Orlando Brown Jr., ran a 5.85 and was considered to have endured one of the worst combinations in recent memory, which evidently damaged its value in the draft by falling to the third round. However, he is now coming out of the back of a year of Pro Bowl.

It cannot be denied, the script allows intriguing visualization, but that does not mean that it is completely useful.

Players are asked to cover all 40 twice, with significant gaps between attempts. What does not take into account is the ability to match that explosiveness of the first race in successive plays in a hurried offensive, while it must be questioned how regularly the receivers actually run 40-yard routes.

However, it is not that important, because the teams have already seen everything they needed to see during the season.

Dallas Cowboys runner Ezekiel Elliott in the vertical jump at the 2016 combine

Then there is the bench press, designed to demonstrate the strength and endurance of a player.

While it is useful to underline an athlete's commitment to the weight room, it is hard for him to test whether an offensive lineman can apply such force to the blockage, if a pass runner can easily maneuver his man or if a receiver can combat the coverage from the press. Again, the tape is the best narrator.

Agility and change of direction are measured with the three-cone drill, which invites praise for having a "low center of gravity,quot; despite the omission of the man-to-man contest. The low body explosion is, meanwhile, proven by vertical and wide jumps.

This year you will see the introduction of more applicable exercises, including a screen game exercise for offensive linemen and sled thrusts for players who line up in the trenches. However, this is unlikely to stop the trend of equipment that sends less representatives to the combine.

They are the things you don't see

Tua Tagovailoa is expected to be one of the first names off the board in this year's NFL Draft

It is what happens behind the scenes that has more weight in the combine, that is, medical tests designed to discover annoying problems and possible long-term injuries.

There is an additional approach in that regard this year, as Field Marshal Tua Tagovailoa, one of the 10 best options, addresses the harvester at the back of the hip surgery.

Be it the morning drug tests, the Cybex Machine tests that monitor the movement of the joints, or the puncture and the puncture, medical exams are vital aspects for the week for explorers in charge of offering advice on what That ultimately is business decisions.

There is also the strange segment of the "meat market,quot; that involves players undressing their underwear while hundreds of team officials take notes on their physical appearance and stature. That should be one of the least pleasant components, unless, of course, it looks like the Seattle Seahawks wide D.K. Metcalf

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is a resident benchmark when it comes to his potential irrelevance, with his fairly ordinary physicist in 2000 shouting anything but the future six-time Super Bowl champion.

Formal and informal interviews are possibly the second most important part of the process, generating the type of questions mentioned at the beginning.

Although they seem unpredictable, players are already well prepared for surprising interrogations.

Interviews are designed to challenge a player's emotion and determine how under control they can be on the field, hence the desire to ask questions that can provoke an angry response. They are also there to shed more light on intelligence and the ability to fend for themselves by becoming a professional athlete overnight.

On the other hand, there are also the questions related to football that allow players to dissect their own film and analyze both good and bad.

Interestingly, both medical exams and interviews are conducted at the beginning of the week and, therefore, before training in the field, they are likely to see how the players endure after a couple of mentally strenuous days.

The combine is divisive and may need renewal, but prevails as one of the most fascinating recruitment concepts in the sport.

