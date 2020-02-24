The new Thai political party closed by the courts | News

%MINIFYHTML80d7c4eafe63ccecfbe375f768d4a06211% %MINIFYHTML80d7c4eafe63ccecfbe375f768d4a06212%
Future Forward was the new political party of Thailand. His candidates and young supporters sought to challenge and change the government led by Prayuth Chan-ocha, the army general who won power in a coup in 2014.
But all that changed last week when it was closed by the courts.
Scott Heidler of Al Jazeera sat down with the former leader to find out what he expects in the future.
