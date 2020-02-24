The new Thai political party closed by the courts | News

%MINIFYHTML80d7c4eafe63ccecfbe375f768d4a06211% %MINIFYHTML80d7c4eafe63ccecfbe375f768d4a06212%

Future Forward was the new political party of Thailand. His candidates and young supporters sought to challenge and change the government led by Prayuth Chan-ocha, the army general who won power in a coup in 2014.

But all that changed last week when it was closed by the courts.

%MINIFYHTML80d7c4eafe63ccecfbe375f768d4a06213% %MINIFYHTML80d7c4eafe63ccecfbe375f768d4a06214%

Scott Heidler of Al Jazeera sat down with the former leader to find out what he expects in the future.