The new MateBook X Pro from Huawei comes in a green option and the latest Intel chips

Huawei is updating its MateBook X Pro this year with a new green option and Intel 10th generation processors. The design is identical to last year, with a touch screen of 13.9 inches, 450 nits and edge to edge of 3000 x 2000 pixels; fingerprint scanner embedded in the power button; and weight of 2.93 pounds. It also includes the pop-up webcam built into the keyboard.

New for this year's model are the 10th generation Intel processors, with options up to the Core i7, 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage. The Core i7 version will also include Nvidia's MX250 discrete graphics. The USB-A ports and two USB-C ports also remain from last year. Huawei also offers a new green color option for the MateBook X Pro this year, along with the silver and gray options.

Huawei is also updating its MateBook D budget line with Intel's 10th generation chips. Both the 14 and 15-inch models (1920 x 1080 resolution) have almost edge-to-edge screens with thicker bezels than the flagship MateBook X Pro. You can configure them with up to 10th Gen Core i7, 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage in the 14-inch version.

The 14-inch model includes a single USB-C, two USB-A ports, HDMI connectivity and a headphone jack. The 15-inch version includes the same ports, with an additional USB-A port.

The latest MateBook X Pro from Huawei will be available in April at a price of 1,499 euros for the Core i5 basic model with 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage.