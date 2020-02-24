The new flagship of Android looks like the Galaxy S20, but it costs hundreds less – BGR

We have no idea why Samsung's most affordable Galaxy S20 version is so expensive, starting at $ 999 in the US. UU., Where only 5G versions are for sale. The cheapest S20 costs $ 300 more than the cheapest iPhone 11, the phone it has sold to all its rivals since it was first launched in September. Samsung's pricing strategy makes no sense, especially given that its recent earnings report showed a continuous decline in its mobile business, and analysts do not expect S20 sales to help the company reverse the course. That does not mean that the S20 is a bad device. You will get excellent hardware that reaches the extreme in Ultra and reinforced camera systems in all three models. The phones look and feel great, especially the smallest of the three. But if you want a phone with the best 2020 specifications, 5G connectivity, super fast charging and a design similar to the Galaxy S10 at a price that is even cheaper than the iPhone 11, we have the perfect device for you. And before asking, no, it's not the OnePlus 8.

Some of you may already be familiar with Realme phones, although the company is relatively new in the industry. But like OnePlus, Realme is owned by the same Chinese giant, BBK Electronics, which also owns Oppo. The fact that the new Realme X50 Pro is compatible with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 charging technology should be clear that there is some sort of Oppo technology involved. And battery charging technology, which is faster than Samsung's 25W / 45W fast charging, is not the only exciting feature of the Realme X50.

%MINIFYHTMLbef3b1e72b446f14790591c59df8200211% %MINIFYHTMLbef3b1e72b446f14790591c59df8200212%

The phone has a perforated screen design like the Galaxy S10 and S20, but the dual camera for selfies is placed in the upper left corner instead of on the right side or in the center. It is a 6.44-inch OLED panel with Full HD resolution, an on-screen fingerprint reader and a refresh rate of 90Hz, which is not as high as Samsung's 120Hz, but is still better than most phones.

Image source: Realme

The hardware matches the model for the flagship of Android 2020. We are seeing a Snapdragon 865 chip with 5G connectivity, up to 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, up to 256 GB of UFS 3.0 storage, 4,200 mAh battery and a lens camera system multiple. The rear camera has four sensors, including 64-megapixel primary depth sensors, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle, 12-megapixel telephoto lens and depth. The camera also supports 5x optical zoom and 20x hybrid zoom. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel camera for selfies and an ultra-wide 8-megapixel sensor.

The phone does not have a headphone jack, just like the Galaxy S20 and other flagships that have followed Apple's example. And like all OnePlus phones, it does not support wireless charging, it also does not have a water / dust resistance rating.

This is an incredible price, I must say! # realmeX50Pro starts in just Rs. 37,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. Note that it comes with Snapdragon 865 (although 5G may still not be important). Rs costs. 39,999 for 8GB + 128GB and Rs. 44,999 for 12GB + 256GB! # real5G pic.twitter.com/NLQlbS0LAR – Ishan Agarwal (@ ishanagarwal24) February 24, 2020

With an initial price of around $ 555 and up to $ 625 according to the previous tweet, the Realme X50 will be launched for the first time in China, Europe and India, so that's your best option to find it in stores. Importers will undoubtedly have it in their hands soon. That is the kind of aggressive pricing that even the next OnePlus 8 series will have difficulty overcoming.

Image source: Realme