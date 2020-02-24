The moment Pete Davidson knew that his commitment to Ariana Grande had "ended,quot;

Great say … lots of energy!
Pete Davidson is known for his rude and cheeky jokes in Saturday night live But, in real life, he is not playing when it comes to his love life and wants to become a father in the next "five years."
The 26-year-old comedian sat with Charlamagne Tha God, where he spoke frankly about his many romances with celebrities like Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley Y Kaia Gerber.
Of course, it is safe to say that Davidson's most famous relationship was with the Thanks U, Next Singer To everyone's surprise, the two got engaged in June 2018 when the SNL The star was still promising.
However, after four months of whirlwind, the couple resigned.
For the comedian, he felt that things were "over,quot; after Grande's ex-boyfriend Mac Miller He died in September 2018 due to an accidental overdose.
"I think I said, like, & # 39; I'll be here until you don't want me to be here & # 39;" Davidson said about being there for Ariana, while crying to the rapper. "I knew it was all over after that. That was really horrible and I can't imagine how that is. That's just terrible."
"All I know is that she really loved everything and that she wasn't doing a show or anything," he continued. "That was screwed and prayers to his family and all his friends, still."
Davidson explained that while he and Ariana broke things up a while ago, he still wants to be "great,quot; with her and with all the people she dates.
And despite the fact that he jokes about his past relationships, including the one he had with the 26-year-old pop star, he said some issues are "forbidden."
Shareif Ziyadat, Jesse Grant, Lloyd Bishop / Getty Images
"I think being really hurtful is off limits or something like being cunning or something," said the comedian. "I want to be great with everyone but, you know, stand-up is part of my life. That was something very publicized. I feel that (Ariana) got her fair career and her fair stab, and as I said, I don't have social networks and I don't have a way out to express my feelings, so standing up is how I do it. "
He added: "(Ariana) is the queen of the shadow … I hope people feel the same about my jokes."
MEGA
In addition to dating one of the biggest pop stars in history, Pete has also been linked to some of the biggest in Hollywood, including Kate Beckinsale and Margaret Qualley.
He was recently linked to supermodel Kaia Gerber, 18, but the two decided to go their separate ways earlier this year, so they could focus on their mental health.
In any case, the 26-year-old star made it clear that he will remain single for a while.
"What can I say? I love love, but I'm done with that," he told Charlamagne. "I'm going to try to get away from that. It's a lot …"
"I think you grow a lot as a person. I've learned a lot from the amazing girls I've been with, and they're all great," he continued. "So I think you only grow, you become a better version of yourself, because you learn something from everyone."
Although he doesn't have a protagonist at his side, Pete revealed that he hopes to become a father in the near future. Well, five years to be exact.
"Anyone can have my son …" he said. "I must be in love and stuff, but I'm at the point where maybe I should adopt or something. My mother and I … I think everyone is afraid of Davidson's seed."
To see even more closely SNL the life of the star, you can watch the full interview, here!