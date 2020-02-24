The moment Pete Davidson knew that his commitment to Ariana Grande had "ended,quot;

Great say … lots of energy!

Pete Davidson is known for his rude and cheeky jokes in Saturday night live But, in real life, he is not playing when it comes to his love life and wants to become a father in the next "five years."

%MINIFYHTML79eec099128b830c98edd04a33b2a99e13% %MINIFYHTML79eec099128b830c98edd04a33b2a99e14%

The 26-year-old comedian sat with Charlamagne Tha God, where he spoke frankly about his many romances with celebrities like Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley Y Kaia Gerber.

%MINIFYHTML79eec099128b830c98edd04a33b2a99e15% %MINIFYHTML79eec099128b830c98edd04a33b2a99e16%

Of course, it is safe to say that Davidson's most famous relationship was with the Thanks U, Next Singer To everyone's surprise, the two got engaged in June 2018 when the SNL The star was still promising.

However, after four months of whirlwind, the couple resigned.

For the comedian, he felt that things were "over,quot; after Grande's ex-boyfriend Mac Miller He died in September 2018 due to an accidental overdose.

"I think I said, like, & # 39; I'll be here until you don't want me to be here & # 39;" Davidson said about being there for Ariana, while crying to the rapper. "I knew it was all over after that. That was really horrible and I can't imagine how that is. That's just terrible."