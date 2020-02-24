The Mars landing module confirms earthquakes, including aftershocks on the red planet

CAPE CANAVERAL, FLA. – NASA's new Mars lander has confirmed that earthquakes and even aftershocks are regularly shaking the red planet.

%MINIFYHTMLca3cfaa4d9ef0f284a8f95398f4cfab411% %MINIFYHTMLca3cfaa4d9ef0f284a8f95398f4cfab412%

The scientists reported Monday that the seismometer of the InSight spacecraft detected dozens of marsquakes.

A series of research papers focus on the 174 marsquakes observed until last September. Twenty-four were relatively strong (magnitude 3 to 4) and apparently came from distant underground triggers. The rest were smaller, of uncertain magnitude and origin. Even the strongest earthquakes would not have posed a danger to anyone on the planet's surface, researchers said at a press conference.

Since then, the overall count has increased to more than 450 marsquakes, most of them small, InSight lead scientist Bruce Banerdt of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory said in an email.

The basic cause of the Martian earthquakes is a long-term cooling of the planet, which causes it to contract, fracturing its fragile outer layers, Banerdt told reporters. But it is not clear what detailed mechanisms cause specific earthquakes, he said.

While the team cannot rule out meteor impacts, the source of the tremors seems to be underground, according to the researchers. However, spacecraft in Mars orbit are looking for signs of recent impacts, and InSight cameras scan the night sky for meteors. So far, they have been empty.

Banerdt said he hoped to find more larger earthquakes, which are useful for exploring deeper beneath the planet's surface. In an email, he said "another year of observations will be needed to complete the mission objectives."

InSight landed in a small crater in the Elysium Planitia de Marte in November 2018. Its French seismometer was placed directly on the volcanic plain the following month.

This region has a particularly turbulent climate, with dust vortices like demons.

The landing module still has another year of geological observations for a total of two years, or a full Martian year. More earthquakes are likely to occur than the seismometer records; Wind interference and other weather conditions may mask the measurements.

And although marsquak with magnitudes greater than 4 have not been detected, that does not mean that they are not happening, according to Banerdt.

Banerdt describes Mars as moderately active from a seismic point of view, more than the moon but less than the Earth. The findings are close to the initial predictions. The seismic activity of the moon is known thanks to the instruments left by the Apollo astronauts half a century ago.

"Knowledge of the level of seismic activity is crucial to investigate the inner structure and understand the thermal and chemical evolution of Mars," Banerdt wrote in a general article in Nature Geoscience. The newspaper and Nature Communications present four documents from the InSight team.

Other key findings: The first magnetic measurements of the Martian surface show a local magnetic field that is 10 times stronger than that detected from orbit, and meteorological instruments have found a surprisingly dynamic atmosphere around the spacecraft.

While the French seismometer exceeds expectations, a German-made probe has had trouble digging on Mars, barely penetrating a pair of feet (50 centimeters). Scientists have not yet surrendered with the mechanical mole, which continues to emerge from the ground.

The mole was supposed to bury 16 feet (5 meters) on Mars to measure the planet's internal temperature.

___

Scientific writer Malcolm Ritter in New York contributed to this report.

___

The Associated Press Department of Health and Science receives support from the Department of Scientific Education of the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. The AP is solely responsible for all content.