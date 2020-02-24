The Manchester United fan group says "fans really feared for their safety,quot; on a trip to Bruges | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLaf61a43048c4f87608990b654bf12d1511% %MINIFYHTMLaf61a43048c4f87608990b654bf12d1512%





The Manchester United fan group MUST state that their fans were mistreated in Bruges

%MINIFYHTMLaf61a43048c4f87608990b654bf12d1513% %MINIFYHTMLaf61a43048c4f87608990b654bf12d1514%

The Manchester United fan group & # 39; MUST & # 39; He has written an open letter to the mayor of Bruges to complain about the treatment of fans during his Europa League match against Club Brugge.

%MINIFYHTMLaf61a43048c4f87608990b654bf12d1515% %MINIFYHTMLaf61a43048c4f87608990b654bf12d1516%

Manchester United drew 1-1 with Club Brugge last week in the first leg of the last 16 of the Europa League.

The Manchester United Supporters Trust said "fans feared for their safety,quot; during the trip to Belgium.

The letter said: "Many of us who have traveled the world after MUFC are of the opinion that this was the worst experience of a party outside Europe that they had in many years."

"We returned home with an impression of Bruges that should shame all those responsible for our security."

"We have numerous reports that police ordered taxi drivers to stay away from the ground and not pick up Manchester United fans. It was a long walk in horrendous weather conditions from the city to the stadium."

The letter to Mayor Dirk De Fauw also raised problems with the use of water cannons and barbed wire barriers by local police, as well as claims that Manchester United fans could not leave the stadium.

The statement said: "We would be ashamed that Manchester visitors were treated as described above. Are you not ashamed of the way your city visitors were treated?

"The bad treatment is a problem, but the security concerns go much further and we will send a report to UEFA detailing the problems that our followers have sent us."

In the letter you MUST also allege:

the fans had been "deliberately sent in the wrong direction in long detours,quot;

there was "almost universal hostility by the police when they were asked for assistance / directions,quot;

the exit gates in the stadium were "closed, which led to the accumulation of crowds and the risk of a crush developing,quot;

Sky sports news He has contacted the mayor's office for comment.