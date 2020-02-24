The man learns that his 3 children belong to other men: he knocks out the wife's teeth!

A woman suffered four teeth during a brutal physical attack by her angry husband. And his brutal photo has gone viral internationally.

The alleged incident occurred in Nigeria, but its history is resonating throughout the world.

According to local reports, the woman was accused of cheating on her husband. Reports say that her husband agreed to move her family from Nigeria to Canada.

The report continued, claiming that the Canadian Embassy requested a DNA test to prove that the children belong to it.

That was when things went wrong.

The Nigerian press reports that the DNA test allegedly revealed that the three (3) children his wife claimed were his own, not his biological children.

The husband then, according to local reports, hit his wife so much that she lost four teeth.

Here is the graphic photo of his face:

LINK TO GRAPHIC IMAGE

This story has sparked a debate among women about men in social networks. Most women are outraged by the brutality of the husband. But some men sympathize with the father, who learned a painful truth about his own family.