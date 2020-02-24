The "Leaning Tower of Dallas,quot; is expected to fall on Monday morning – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The "Leaning Tower of Dallas,quot; is making its last stop on Monday morning, before teams demolish the remains of the demolition project.

In just one week, the tower became part of Dallas pop culture and a temporary tourist destination that inspired thousands of fun photos.

On Sunday, February 16, the teams imploded the eleven-story building along North Central Expressway and Haskell to make way for a new mixed-use development.

When the dust cleared, the core of the building remained.

The Texans from the north embraced the show, knowing it wouldn't be forever.

"It's a little more crumbled than the Leaning Tower of Pisa, obviously," said Trevor Plant, 11. It was one of the many selfies on the site during the weekend.

Developer Artemio De La Vega says that the reaction of the public is a testament to the fun nature of the inhabitants of Dallas.

The demolition begins at 9 a.m. Monday, with teams using a wrecking ball instead of dynamite this time.

Expect a slowdown in North Central Expressway this morning with the spectators watching. The demolition could take several hours.

"We're going to keep people away probably about 100 feet. I think it will take more than a few hits, so it will be interesting to see," said De La Vega

The developer also says they want to preserve the memory of this brief moment in history. They are asking people to share artworks and images on Instagram with the hashtag #DiscoverTheCentral to have the opportunity to appear.

The images will go in a gallery space at The Central, the development of 27 acres of mixed use that will rise on the site.