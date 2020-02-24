The leaning tower of Dallas is still standing, crews will continue the demolition tomorrow – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTMLb4d6f0ca14ef3a1d156e18c29552782011% %MINIFYHTMLb4d6f0ca14ef3a1d156e18c29552782012%

DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Armed with a wrecking ball, wrecking equipment destroyed what has become the "Leaning Tower of Dallas,quot; for hours on Monday, but is still standing.

The demolition company said it should take another two or three days to complete the work.

The teams demolished part of the top floor of what is left of the 11-story office building.

When asked why the teams would not implode what was left, a spokesman for the developer, DeLa Vega Development, said a wrecking ball is the fastest way to do the job.

The planning and coordination of the initial implosion earlier this month began in October.

The developer's spokesman said the teams are using a 5,600-pound wrecking ball. That is the biggest ball they can use for the crane size they have.

To get a bigger crane, it could take weeks according to the developer's spokesman.

Many people were surprised that this part of the building did not collapse during implosion.

Those who stopped Monday to see the demolition told Up News Info 11 how surprised they were to see the size of the wrecking ball. They thought it would be much bigger.

"At first I thought it was going to be a big wrecking ball," said Dallas resident Terrance Bonner. "She was like, & # 39; Do you see it? & # 39 ;, I was like, & # 39; No, I can't see any of that anywhere & # 39;. Then, once we get to the field, I realized how small it was and the rate they are taking will probably take a long time. "

The size of the wrecking ball surprised Becky Gruber off guard.

"It just makes the whole situation more fun," said Gruber. "We were waiting for a bigger wrecking ball, but when I came out, it was very funny."

Jenny Pope of Dallas said: "There's no way that is going to fall today. It really doesn't seem like I'm doing much."

The teams are clearing the ground along Central Expressway and Haskell for a 27-acre mixed-use project called The Central.

It has residential towers and high-rise offices, hotels, restaurants, a park and entertainment.