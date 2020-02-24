The leak of the iPhone 12 reveals a state-of-the-art function that had never been before on a smartphone: BGR

We still have six months for Apple to launch its new line of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. That's a long time to wait, but there is more expectation around Apple's next-generation flagship iPhone models than any other smartphone in 2020. At this point, enough information has been leaked from trusted Apple people that people are starting to get excited about Apple's next new products. iPhone 12 series. Of course, another new iPhone will debut long before the iPhone 12, the new iPhone SE 2 or iPhone 9 Apple is expected to launch next month, but has not generated as much expectation as the iPhone 12. With improved specifications that include a With a A13 processor and a price tag expected to start at $ 399, the iPhone SE 2 will probably be one of the best-selling smartphones of 2020. It will also bring back Touch ID, which is something that many Apple fans have been crying out But it is not a flagship model like the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro, so there is not so much talk online.

Most of the rumors surrounding the next new line of iPhone 12 focuses on Apple's new design, and that is certainly understandable. Sales of the iPhone 11 are still increasing, but the current design of the Apple iPhone is the same as we saw on the iPhone XS and the iPhone XR last year, which is the same design we saw on the iPhone X of 2017. It does not Needless to say, avid Apple fans who upgrade to a new iPhone every year are eager for a redesign. That is exactly what they will get when the iPhone 12 series is released next September, but the new iPhone models will feature many important updates beyond the new design.

%MINIFYHTML50d1e9a3ba2028e5bede3db5f9a0862411% %MINIFYHTML50d1e9a3ba2028e5bede3db5f9a0862412%

If what we have heard from the TF International Securities analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, is accurate, Apple's new iPhone 12 series will receive a fairly large design update later this year. Since Kuo has what is by far the best track record when it comes to Apple leaks, we have no reason to doubt him. He says Apple's iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro phones will have flat metal edges around the outside of the phones instead of the round ones as we've seen since 2014 when Apple launched the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus. The new design sounds like a modernization of the old iPhone 5 design that everyone loves so much, and it will be a welcome change.

As for the features, we have heard from multiple independent reports that all new Apple iPhone 12 models will support 5G. We've also heard some other rumors here and there, and a great leak over the weekend may have revealed one of the new features that iOS 14 will introduce: a completely redesigned multitasking interface on the iPhone. Now, another new report may shed light on another feature that Apple's iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will feature, and never before seen on any smartphone.

802.11a is a new Wi-Fi standard that the Wi-Fi Alliance expects to end by the end of 2020. While the "normal,quot; Wi-Fi technology we all use in our homes uses the 5GHz and 2.4GHz bands, 802.11a and use 60Ghz to transfer data at high speeds over short distances. On Monday, a new report from Apple's news blog in Japanese Macotakara It says that Apple's new iPhone 12 series will support the new Wi-Fi technology. While it's currently unclear how Apple iPhones will use 802.11a, it could be for a next-generation AirDrop feature that is much faster and more reliable than what Apple now offers on its iPhones and other devices. In an automatic translation of From Macotakara According to the report, the blog refers to the feature as "ultra-short range,quot; wireless connectivity, which certainly sounds like AirDrop.

Two other things were included in From Macotakara report. First, the blog says that one of Apple's next new iPhone 12 models will feature an LCD screen. He says the phone will be the successor of the iPhone 11, but previous Ming-Chi Kuo reports stated that each new iPhone 12 model this year will have an OLED display other than the iPhone SE 2 that will debut next month. Macotakara He also mentions Apple's upcoming AirTags, which are the device trackers that Apple is working on and that will compete with Tile. The blog states that the new devices will be charged wirelessly just like the Apple Watch, and this is definitely the first time we heard about wireless charging support in AirTags.