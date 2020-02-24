The last human act of Kobe Bryant celebrated as "heroic,quot; during the Memorial

Until his death Kobe Bryant I was doing well for others.
During the celebration of Monday's life for the NBA player and his daughter Gianna Bryant, General Manager of Los Angeles Lakers Rob pelinka He took the stage to share his best memories of his close friend.
The former agent and godfather of Kobe for Gianna had a mission in delivering his speech at the Staples Center.
"The world knows Kobe as a basketball legend, but I have been blessed for 20 years to know him as much more," Rob shared. "The Kobe I know had three unique sides that I hope to honor quickly today. Kobe, the best friend, Kobe, the father, and Kobe, the husband."
Rob looked back the morning Kobe and his daughter died. In fact, he recalled the last text conversation he had with the Los Angeles Lakers basketball player.
"Kobe returned a text message explaining his desire to help a friend of his to get an internship at a baseball agency for one of his daughters. Kobe responded by the girl's character, intellect and work ethic. He clearly wanted defend a bright future for her, "Rob shared. "I sent a text message to Kobe and told him that I would put in place a plan to help him achieve it. A few minutes later, Kobe and Gianna and seven other beautiful souls ascended to heaven."
He continued: "Kobe had been sending me text messages from the helicopter. The girl in that chain of text messages I wanted so much to help was Lexi Altobelli, the coach's surviving daughter John Altobelli who was also in the helicopter. Kobe's last human act was heroic. He wanted to use his platform to bless and shape the future of a girl. Kobe hasn't done that for all of us?
Rob went on to call Kobe "the best friend anyone could ask for." And although he had many achievements to celebrate, Kobe was much more interested in celebrating others.
"He always passionately celebrated the achievements of others and minimized his own. The man who had won multiple NBA titles and an Oscar hummed with excitement when someone he loved even achieved a simple goal. With any achievement, Kobe was always the first call, "he shared. "This is one of his best gifts as a friend and something I will always miss."
To honor the legacy of Kobe and Gianna, the Mamba and Mambacita Foundation provides opportunities for young people through sport. For more information or to donate, click here.