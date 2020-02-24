The last human act of Kobe Bryant celebrated as "heroic,quot; during the Memorial

Until his death Kobe Bryant I was doing well for others.

During the celebration of Monday's life for the NBA player and his daughter Gianna Bryant, General Manager of Los Angeles Lakers Rob pelinka He took the stage to share his best memories of his close friend.

%MINIFYHTML2097528eb1c156147beefbef0d24ec3c11% %MINIFYHTML2097528eb1c156147beefbef0d24ec3c12%

The former agent and godfather of Kobe for Gianna had a mission in delivering his speech at the Staples Center.

"The world knows Kobe as a basketball legend, but I have been blessed for 20 years to know him as much more," Rob shared. "The Kobe I know had three unique sides that I hope to honor quickly today. Kobe, the best friend, Kobe, the father, and Kobe, the husband."

Rob looked back the morning Kobe and his daughter died. In fact, he recalled the last text conversation he had with the Los Angeles Lakers basketball player.

"Kobe returned a text message explaining his desire to help a friend of his to get an internship at a baseball agency for one of his daughters. Kobe responded by the girl's character, intellect and work ethic. He clearly wanted defend a bright future for her, "Rob shared. "I sent a text message to Kobe and told him that I would put in place a plan to help him achieve it. A few minutes later, Kobe and Gianna and seven other beautiful souls ascended to heaven."