The Indian media are breaching their democratic duty | India

Protests in India against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which gives citizens a fast track for certain immigrants from religious minorities, have underlined the importance not only of the democratic process, which includes the right to peaceful protest, but also the role of the media in covering the government's response to protesters.

I work as a journalist in India and I am happy and proud to be part of what I consider a free press in the country. The website that I helped find four years ago, The Wire, sheds a critical light, a very hard one, on government, politics and big business. And there are others like us.

Of course, politicians, ministers and captains of the industry do not like what we do and have expressed their dissatisfaction in several ways; but show me a democracy where the government loves the media and the media is probably not doing its job.

So why is it then that India, a country with a free press and an independent judiciary, does it so badly in the world indices that measure media freedom? In 2019, the country dropped two places to 140 of 180 in the World Press Freedom Index compiled by Reporters Without Borders. How can we reconcile the fact that there is a constitution, laws that guarantee freedom of the press and media platforms that do their job fiercely, with the descending rank of India?

What has happened in recent years is that an important section of the media has crossed over to the dark side.

Without being formally censored or forced by other means to comply with official dictates, these means have simply stopped doing their job. They have stopped asking difficult questions about the government and its policies. They are amazed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his superior ministers and are reluctant to criticize them.

Many, unfortunately, have become spokesmen for official propaganda. Some do not think twice before promoting religious polarization and even hate in the search for the political agenda of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

There is also an important section of the media that is reluctant to be shaking the ship mainly because its owners have commercial interests that could be jeopardized. It is common for governments at the central and state levels to use official advertising as a lever of influence in the media. But there is also a dark side: with most of the research agencies operating at the behest of the ruling politicians, the owners fear becoming the target of a revenge if their reporters are considered to assume the establishment.

For those of us who are still willing to do our job, there are indirect financial pressures, of course, but also legal tactics aimed at silencing critical coverage. Defamation laws are misused to entangle editors and reporters in frivolous cases that can take us years to shake. At one time, The Wire faced 14 defamation lawsuits filed by politicians of the ruling party and their relatives, businessmen and even a godman, a high profile guru, known for being close to the establishment. The total damages currently sought in these false cases against us amount to more than one billion dollars.

In recent months, the government has sought new ways to control the country's digital media. It has announced new restrictions on foreign investment in digital media, including case-by-case approval, and also proposes to introduce a mandatory registration process for news and current websites.

A new tactic, which affects not only the freedom of the media, but also the freedom of expression and communication of ordinary citizens, is the imposition of prohibitions on the use of the Internet and social networks. In Jammu and Kashmir, a "temporary,quot; ban on social media has lasted more than 200 days.

Broadband Internet is still prohibited and limited data access to the Internet was allowed after a two-month hiatus, but only for low-speed access to "white list,quot; sites.

The last assault on freedom of expression is the government's decision to charge cashmere who access the Internet through VPN under the Draconian Law on illegal activities (prevention). Given the growing interface between social networks and the media, this repression can only have a more chilling effect on press freedom.

While the media in India have always had to deal with hostile politicians in the past, they could, with the exception of the 1975-1977 Emergency, have at least the support of the country's judges if things get difficult. What makes the current phase so dangerous is both the level of intolerance of the Modi government and the reluctance of the courts to defend freedom of expression and freedom of the press.

The press freedom we have in India should no longer be taken for granted. And it is only if we use our freedom, fiercely and without fear, that we can avoid future attacks against it.

