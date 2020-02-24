The huge iOS 14 video leak shows a completely redesigned iPhone multitasking – BGR

Most of the years at this time, Apple's conversation focuses only on two things: the new version of iOS that will be presented at the WWDC in June, and the new iPhone models that will debut a few months later in September. In 2020, however, things are a bit different. For the first time since 2016, Apple is expected to announce its first new iPhone model of the year in March instead of September, as it normally does. That's right, Apple fans are finally about to receive the iPhone SE tracking they so crave. We are still not sure if it will be called iPhone SE 2, iPhone 9 or something completely different. In fact, the latest rumor suggests that it will surprise us all and will simply be called "iPhone,quot;, which would be quite interesting. Whatever Apple ends up calling, the only thing that matters is that it will be a new iPhone with modern specifications, Touch ID and prices that are expected to start at just $ 399.

Apple is expected to present the new iPhone at a press conference at the end of March before the launch date in early April. Once that happens, the approach will return to the next major Apple event: WWDC 2020. However, we don't have to wait until June to first try out the new iOS 14 operating system that Apple is currently cooking. up behind closed doors. Apparently, a big leak just gave us our first look at the iOS 14 running on an iPhone, and shows a massive change that Apple fans will definitely be excited about.

Even the most avid Apple fans will admit that iOS 13 has been a bit complicated since its launch last September. Apple's iOS 11 software was much worse, but then the company really cleaned things up with iOS 12 in 2018. However, in 2019, iOS 13 brought many of the problems that people had to deal with in iOS 11, such as RAM management problems and multitasking problems. It has also been a very defective version in general, with so many small problems that would not be a big problem by themselves, but they are made up of iOS 13 and really make people nervous.

As it did with iOS 12, Apple is expected to reduce these annoying errors in iOS 14. But while iOS 12 was a bit boring update, since it focused almost entirely on error correction and optimization, it seems that iOS 14 It will also be packed with some new and fresh features.

A blog called 91mobiles He has published what he claims to be a video of an iPhone 11 Pro Max with an internal development version of iOS 14. While the authenticity of the video cannot be confirmed at this time, it is believed to be genuine. Some people dismissed it as a jailbreak setting when the video was first published, but the multitasking settings they published as "evidence,quot; do not look anything like the multitasking user interface shown in the video. Watch it for yourself below.

The video shows a completely new multitasking user interface that runs on an iPhone 11 Pro Max. Instead of a single row of large thumbnails that represent iOS applications with states saved in the background, this supposed new iOS 14 multitasking interface is similar to the one Apple uses on its iPad tablets. Two rows of application thumbnails are visible on the screen, and the user can close the applications by moving them up.

Again, it is not clear if this video really shows an internal version of iOS 14 with a redesigned multitasking interface, or if it is just a new jailbreak setting. The biggest defender of the video so far has been Twitter user Ben Geskin, a graphic designer and Apple enthusiast who has published several Apple leaks in the past. His record is not very good at all, but he has had some leaks that ended up being genuine. This is what I had to say about it:

This is not concrete proof that the leaked iOS 14 video is authentic. Geskin shows an image of a configuration page that could also be linked to a jailbreak setting, although he says it is part of an internal version of iOS 14 that is being tested on Apple. The fact that "App Switcher,quot; is cut in the upper left corner of the image you shared is certainly not helping your case. On the other hand, we have seen many errors like this in the real beta versions of Apple's iOS software, so the error is not proof that this new iOS 14 leak is false.

