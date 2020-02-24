The gap widens between enrollment and financing of financial aid

By Jeffrey Selingo, The New York Times

Complaints about the increase in university tuition are nothing new. But talk to high school counselors, college students or their parents, and you will hear a repeated saying often: as enrollment increases and income stagnates, filling the gap between the two is becoming increasingly difficult.

That is one reason why Lydia Muse lives at home in Fort Collins, Colorado, instead of finishing her second year at the Rhode Island School of Design. He is taking a year off to work in a part-time retail business and do missionary work with his church while his mother, Brandy Muse, discovers how to pay a second year.

For her daughter's first year, Brandy Muse hastened to pay the tuition. RISD, as the school is known, gave Lydia a financial aid package totaling about $ 52,000. But that still left a deficit of approximately $ 18,000, even though the federal financial aid formula determined that the Muse family would not need to contribute anything.

Muse is a widow who has two part-time jobs. She sold her 2014 Subaru Outback for $ 15,000 to pay the first year bill. His mother's savings and money constituted the rest.

"It was overwhelming," Muse said. "And to think that we have just spent a year."

What happened to the Muse family, where a financial aid formula says one thing about what a student can pay but a grant and loan package provides only a fraction of what is needed, prevails in US colleges and universities. . UU. Financial aid experts call it a "gap,quot;, and students of Generation Z (in general terms, people born between 1995 and 2010) will increasingly feel its effects.

A little history: how much families must pay for college starts with the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, known as FAFSA. It generates what is called the expected family contribution, a number that surprises most families the first time they see it because it is often higher than they expect.

But it is not the only number that universities use to determine what families must pay. Hundreds of universities, mostly selective private schools, also require future students to complete a CSS profile to determine what the institution will give them in aid. The expected family contribution calculated by the CSS is typically higher than the FAFSA because it captures the capital of a house and the net worth of family businesses, unlike the federal formula.

Either way, no matter what number spits the formula, many families end up paying even more out of pocket.

Until the early 1990s, the code of ethics for the national association representing university admission officers demanded that schools not only admit students regardless of their financial need, but commit themselves to meet the complete financial need of a student.

But when those promises became too expensive for many schools to keep, the association changed its code. The result fractured the process of admission and financial aid, mainly among those who have and those who do not have among universities.

Today, less than 60 universities still claim they have no need for admission and meet all needs, according to a list compiled by Mark Kantrowitz, financial aid expert and editor at Savingforcollege.com. That means that these schools, mostly the richest and most selective institutions, make their admission decisions without taking into account a family's ability to pay and promise to meet their financial needs.

The remaining schools generally fall into one of two camps: schools aware of the need and schools blind to the need.

Needs-aware schools consider the applicant's finances at some point in the admission process. These universities sometimes, but not always, provide financial assistance that meets the requirements of a student. They think it is fairer to reject students instead of accepting them along with, say, a $ 20,000 bill that they really can't pay.

Schools for the blind do not take into account the ability to pay for admissions, but as a result they can give students only part of the money that a financial aid formula determines they need to pay for college.

The financial gap that families must fill between the price of the university and the help they receive has been constantly expanding in recent years, according to Kantrowitz calculations. The average gap amount is $ 11,000 in public universities, an increase of 72% since 2008, and $ 16,000 in private universities, an increase of 43% since 2008.

The financial aid gap is growing because family income remains largely stagnant, even as university prices continue to rise, said Brian Zucker, president of Human Capital Research Corporation, a consulting firm of higher education.

"There are simply fewer people who can or want to pay," said Zucker. He said that only 21% of freshmen in private schools do not receive financial assistance from their institutions.

For universities, financial aid is not a charity, but often a strategy to meet a variety of institutional objectives: attract high-performance students, for example, or more engineering students, or more teenagers from five states away . Above all, universities adapt their financial aid packages to fill classroom seats and meet budget objectives.

"The gap is how institutions achieve their enrollment objective," said John Gudvangen, associate vice chancellor for enrollment and director of financial aid at the University of Denver.

Denver is aware of the admission needs and does not meet the total financial need of a portion of its applicant group. In his career, Gudvangen has worked in schools for blind people who provided enough help to students, as well as in schools that separate students.

"There are compensations everywhere," he said. "The reality is that there isn't enough money for everyone who wants to sign up." (THE STORY CAN END HERE. FOLLOW THE OPTIONAL MATERIAL). Muse, in Colorado, is trying to figure out how he will pay Lydia's next three years at RISD and is considering selling his home to do so. But that is likely to only help her spend two years with financial help. Muse said his daughter considered less expensive options within the state, but a specialized art school "is more consistent with her interests in animation and illustration."

Although families can fill the gap in financial aid the first year of college, tuition prices are set one year at a time, which limits the ability to plan ahead. That's what Nancy and John Flaherty face.

His daughter, Courtney, is a sophomore at the College of William & Mary in Virginia, who charges more than $ 60,000 to students from other states. The expected family contribution of the Flahertys was about half of that, and William & Mary's help package was reduced by approximately $ 5,000 in the first two years, which the couple paid by extracting from their savings.

Now, to plan the next two, you can take advantage of the accumulated value of your home, get a loan through a state program or borrow from retirement savings. The decision was made more difficult by a recent surprise: his expected contribution for the third year rose by $ 10,000 due to overtime pay by John Flaherty in the year covered by FAFSA.

It is still unclear how exactly that change will affect your help. After the first year, aid packages usually arrive a few weeks before the first registration bill expires.

"It's stressful to wait," Nancy Flaherty said. "It doesn't give you time to plan."

However, the University of Dayton, in Ohio, has eliminated that uncertainty: it introduces all students who enter what are four years of expenses and help.

"We are in the business of a degree, we do not educate students one year at a time," said Jason Reinoehl, vice president of strategic tuition management at the university.

Since the program was implemented in 2013, Dayton's six-year graduation rate has increased from 79% to 82%. A smaller portion of students are borrowing, and when they do, they take smaller loans. The retention has also increased. Reinoehl accredits the four-year pricing strategy for improvements.

"It gives parents a clear understanding of the four years and opens conversations about options if it is not financially feasible," he said.

Even so, like most universities, Dayton cannot meet all the financial needs of all students. And when parents are shown a four-year financial aid package, the Dayton gap could exceed $ 100,000 at the far end.

One option to save money that Dayton offers to a quarter of its students who live within 100 miles of the campus is to start next door at Sinclair Community College. Students have access to many of the same facilities and benefits as a Dayton university student and then transfer without problems to the university after obtaining a two-year degree. Around 150 of the 2,000 incoming students at Dayton now start this way.

However, what Reinoehl and other admissions and financial aid officials often find are parents who feel intense pressure to allow their children to attend the university of their dreams, even if they face a large gap between what they are expected to pay and the help offered by the university. .

"We tell families that adjustment in a university is more than academic and social," said Reinoehl. "It is also financial."