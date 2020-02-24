The gap widens between enrollment and financing of financial aid

By
Matilda Coleman
-
By Jeffrey Selingo, The New York Times

Complaints about the increase in university tuition are nothing new. But talk to high school counselors, college students or their parents, and you will hear a repeated saying often: as enrollment increases and income stagnates, filling the gap between the two is becoming increasingly difficult.

That is one reason why Lydia Muse lives at home in Fort Collins, Colorado, instead of finishing her second year at the Rhode Island School of Design. He is taking a year off to work in a part-time retail business and do missionary work with his church while his mother, Brandy Muse, discovers how to pay a second year.

For her daughter's first year, Brandy Muse hastened to pay the tuition. RISD, as the school is known, gave Lydia a financial aid package totaling about $ 52,000. But that still left a deficit of approximately $ 18,000, even though the federal financial aid formula determined that the Muse family would not need to contribute anything.

Muse is a widow who has two part-time jobs. She sold her 2014 Subaru Outback for $ 15,000 to pay the first year bill. His mother's savings and money constituted the rest.

"It was overwhelming," Muse said. "And to think that we have just spent a year."

What happened to the Muse family, where a financial aid formula says one thing about what a student can pay but a grant and loan package provides only a fraction of what is needed, prevails in US colleges and universities. . UU. Financial aid experts call it a "gap,quot;, and students of Generation Z (in general terms, people born between 1995 and 2010) will increasingly feel its effects.

A little history: how much families must pay for college starts with the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, known as FAFSA. It generates what is called the expected family contribution, a number that surprises most families the first time they see it because it is often higher than they expect.

But it is not the only number that universities use to determine what families must pay. Hundreds of universities, mostly selective private schools, also require future students to complete a CSS profile to determine what the institution will give them in aid. The expected family contribution calculated by the CSS is typically higher than the FAFSA because it captures the capital of a house and the net worth of family businesses, unlike the federal formula.

Either way, no matter what number spits the formula, many families end up paying even more out of pocket.

