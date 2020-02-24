The first Honor 5G phone will be launched worldwide without Google applications or services

%MINIFYHTML1044c06defa3fddfa6a36614b0631c7211% %MINIFYHTML1044c06defa3fddfa6a36614b0631c7212%

Honor has announced that its first 5G phone, the Honor View 30 Pro, will be launched worldwide during a live broadcast today. Powered by the Kirin 990 5G chipset, the phone has a 6.7-inch and 1080p screen with a self-drilling camera and a 4,100 mAh battery.

Next to him, Honor has announced that the 9X Pro equipped with pop-up selfie camera will launch in selected European markets starting in March for € 249 after its launch in China last year. The 9X Pro and the View 30 Pro will be the first Honor phones to launch without Google applications and services after the United States banned US companies from working with the parent company for national security reasons.

Beyond 5G connectivity, Honor wanted to emphasize the capabilities of the View 30 Pro's camera. It has a triple lens camera consisting of a 40 megapixel f / 1.6 camera, a 12 megapixel f / 2.2 camera for large video angular, an 8 megapixel f / 2.4 telephoto camera, as well as a laser autofocus. There is also a dual selfie camera with 32 megapixel and 8 megapixel cameras. Honor was not ready to announce exact pricing or availability information for the View 30 Pro during its live broadcast, but said it would come soon to Russia.

Meanwhile, if you can see beyond the lack of Google applications, the 9X Pro is the older brother of Honor 9X's highest specification last year. It has a more powerful Kirin 810 processor and 256 GB of integrated storage. However, there are also many similarities between the Honor 9X and the 9X Pro.

The 9X Pro still has a triple camera configuration consisting of a 48 megapixel f / 1.8 main camera, an 8 megapixel f / 2.4 wide angle camera and a 2 megapixel f / 2.4 depth assistance camera. It also has the same size as the 9X, with a 6.59-inch 1080p screen, and also has 6GB of RAM and the same 4,000mAh battery capacity.

Along with the 9X Pro, Honor also announced a pair of laptops, MagicBook 14 and MagicBook 15, which come with 14 and 15.6-inch screens, respectively. Laptops have power buttons that work as fingerprint scanners and webcams that are embedded in their keyboards. Internally, they run AMD Ryzen 5 3500U processors paired with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of SSD storage.

Outside, you will find a pair of USB Type A ports, a USB-C port, a headphone jack and an HDMI port. Laptops will be available at the end of March starting at € 599.