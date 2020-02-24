The European predictions of Charlie Nicholas | Soccer news







Charlie Nicholas returns with more predictions from the Champions League and the Europa League as the elimination stage continues.

Chelsea vs Bayern Munich – Tuesday, start at 8 p.m.

Chelsea got a very good result against Tottenham

Chelsea got a very good result against Tottenham; I anticipated that if they started Olivier Giroud, they would get something.

What Frank Lampard does, interpret young people, is excellent. I see a style, which I don't see with some of the other teams that are rebuilding.

But they are still unpredictable. There is a vulnerability for them.

Bayern came and hit Tottenham, annihilated them, but they fight in the back and are being interrogated with RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund directing them close in the Bundesliga.

They are not as good as they have been in the past; I think they have retreated since Jupp Heynckes. They play more closely with Philippe Coutinho and Serge Gnabry. Gnabry has shown that many of us are wrong, since he was not cutting the mustard in the Arsenal, but it has been excellent.

But I think they will prevail here; I don't think Chelsea is at this level yet.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: Chelsea 1-3 Bayern Munich (12/1 with Sky Bet)

Real Madrid vs Man City – Wednesday, 8pm start

Eden Hazard will miss Man City's visit

Real Madrid is unpredictable. They flew their position on top of La Liga with the defeat in Levante. But they are the masters of this competition.

They knew how to win even when they didn't play well. They were not favorites then, and they are not favorites now. I don't even think they're favorites in this tie.

I see Manchester City scoring here. Aymeric Laporte played another 75 minutes and I hope he is fit, as it will be positive for them in the back.

Where is the big fear factor for the city? Sergio Ramos is reaching the end and will continue. Eden Hazard is out. I think they would sell to Luka Modric and Gareth Bale if they could. The reputation of the club is the answer, but Pep Guardiola has already won there in national competitions before. The city will embrace the Bernabéu.

They haven't been playing as well as they should, but when they go after a game, they are from a different class, especially when they get on the ball. Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin de Bruyne and Bernardo Silva will be key.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: Real Madrid 2-2 Manchester City (11/1 with Sky Bet)

Braga vs Rangers (agg: 2-3) – Wednesday, 5pm

The Rangers completed an impressive return leg

The rangers know that the title is gone. Steven Gerrard was not happy with the defense and questioned it a lot. It has been poor and obvious for all to see.

Gerrard has introduced the fighting spirit to this Rangers team. They have a very good visitor record in the Europa League, but I'm afraid Braga is too good for them. It has been incredible for them to get here, but I think they will come out with visitor goals.

You cannot rely on the defense at this time, while Alfredo Morelos is suspended, so this means problems.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: Braga 2-1 Rangers (15/2 with Sky Bet)

Espanyol vs Wolves (agg: 0-4) – Thursday, beginning of 17:55

The wolves hit Espanyol in the first leg

The wolves seem to have overcome a period of fatigue and confidence.

Diogo Jota is fit and Willy Boly has returned. Rubén Neves has picked up a bit of form, while Raúl Jiménez's eyes have lit up since Jota started shooting. I also like Pedro Neto, who looks like an orderly player.

They are in the shake of the first four and have some decent accessories to come. The work is done for me since the first leg, so I think Nuno Espirito Santo will make four or five changes.

I'm going to tip them so they lose. Espanyol may be at the bottom of La Liga, but they are still a decent team. With many changes, nothing to worry about Nuno.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: Espanyol 2-1 Wolves (10/1 with Sky Bet)

Arsenal vs Olympiakos (agg: 1-0) – Thursday, 8pm

I don't think this is a sure victory for Arsenal.

I don't think this is a sure victory for Arsenal. Mikel Arteta will sit down and read the fact that they let two in against Everton. Bernd Leno pulls Arsenal from many holes, but slipped for the second goal.

Joe Willock and Alexandre Lacazette will come in, I think. You have to keep Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in his goals. Will Nicolas Pepe have another career? Probably. He deserves it? Probably not. I would probably look at Gabriel Martinelli.

The game against Manchester City has been postponed, as they are in the final of the Carabao Cup, which means that Arsenal can go to the last 16. You can still see the disaster in the back, but Arteta will change the things again. Sokratis Papastathopoulos can enter, while Héctor Bellerin can leave.

You have to play Bukayo Saka in the back. This side has recovered its attacking side and has recovered its mojo in that regard.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: Arsenal 3-1 Olympiakos (12/1 with Sky Bet)

Manchester United vs Club Brugge (agg: 1-1) – Thursday, 8pm

Anthony Martial scored against Club Brugge

Manchester United is receiving a slap on the back after the victory against Watford, but I still think there are problems.

Jesse Lingard is back in training, as is Scott McTominay, while Paul Pogba is about to return, does that disturb things again? I don't think Pogba comes back in.

Anthony Martial is in good shape to score goals, Juan Mata has been his best creative player in recent times and young Mason Greenwood has also been on the scoreboard. Bruno Fernandes has been brilliant since his arrival.

His next league games are extremely difficult: Everton, Manchester City, Tottenham, Sheffield United, so it will be good to overcome this and keep another clean sheet. I am supporting you to do that.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: Manchester United 2-0 Club Brugge (5/1 with Sky Bet)

Celtic vs FC Copenhagen (agg: 1-1) – Thursday, start of 8pm

Odsonne Edouard celebrates his goal against Copenhagen

The Premier League is in the bag for Celtic and I think this will be a comfortable European night.

Copenhagen has no initial rhythm and poor quality in the central department.

Give me N & # 39; Doye scored against Celtic: it's a handful, but Celtic could play a high line without worrying too much. The two Copenhagen midfielders are decent talents, but the rest, I think, is average.

It could be more than this, but Celtic will turn it on again, independently. Until the last 16 for the side of Neil Lennon.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: Celtic 2-0 FC Copenhagen (9/2 with Sky Bet