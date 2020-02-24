The creator of & # 39; Hunters & # 39; stands in controversial Holocaust scenes

Amazon / Christopher Saunders

Auschwitz Memorial officials have criticized the Amazon Prime drama for its fictional deadly game of human chess, but creator David Weil explains the importance of the scenes for the series.

Up News Info –

The creator of Al Pacinonew television show "Hunters (2020)"He has defended the show about controversial scenes that fictional atrocities committed during the Holocaust.

The Amazon Prime Video drama, which follows a team of Nazi hunters in New York in the 1970s, directed by the Pacino Holocaust survivor, Meyer Offerman, presents retrospective scenes of scenes in Nazi death camps, including one that presents a fictional deadly game of human chess.

%MINIFYHTMLec826f054f3ce12145252ad7d220235a11% %MINIFYHTMLec826f054f3ce12145252ad7d220235a12%

Auschwitz Memorial officials have criticized the program, tweeting: "Auschwitz was full of horrible pains and suffering documented in survivors' stories. Inventing a fake human chess game for @huntersonprime is not only dangerous nonsense and cartoon. It is also welcomes future deniers. We honor the victims while preserving the accuracy of the facts. "

The creator David Weil, whose mother survived Auschwitz, has responded to the idea that the Holocaust scenes should never be fictitious for a dramatic effect in a statement to Variety magazine.

After citing his personal connection to the horrors of the Holocaust and explaining how his team had deliberately chosen to avoid the camp numbers of the characters corresponding to the real victims, Weil addressed the controversy over the chess scene.

"Speaking specifically of the scene of the & # 39; chess match & # 39; … this is a fictional event," he wrote. "Why did I feel that this scene was important for the script and the place in the series? To counter in a more powerful way the revisionist narrative that whitens the Nazi perpetration, showing the most extreme and representatively sad sadism and violence that the Nazis perpetrated against the Jews and other victims. "

He continued by stating that he wanted to show a fictitious atrocity, rather than a specific act perpetrated against real victims.

Weil concluded by writing that he is "always grateful to the Auschwitz Memorial for all the important and vital work they do" and added: "I think we are very on the same side and working towards the same goals."