The Colorado Academy crushes Stargate School in a big win – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLb9ac79a567437d925eb49ffa10c0c9a211% %MINIFYHTMLb9ac79a567437d925eb49ffa10c0c9a212%

Colorado Academy easily managed Stargate School for a score of 59-22 on Saturday.

%MINIFYHTMLb9ac79a567437d925eb49ffa10c0c9a213% %MINIFYHTMLb9ac79a567437d925eb49ffa10c0c9a214%

The Colorado Academy was marked by Ella Freimuth, who scored 17 points and also recorded five rebounds and two assists. Annie LeClair helped the effort by contributing 10 points and three rebounds.

%MINIFYHTMLb9ac79a567437d925eb49ffa10c0c9a215% %MINIFYHTMLb9ac79a567437d925eb49ffa10c0c9a216%

Stargate was a leader in scoring by Erica Derby, who scored 13 points, while also recording nine rebounds and two assists. Mia Taylor had a good night, scoring seven points.

More Colorado High School Basketball

Subscribe to the Denver Post today

This story was created with technology provided by Data Skrive. Accurate information as of publication and will be updated as more data becomes available.