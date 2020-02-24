"The Cocktail Room At 18th And Central,quot; cocktail recipe – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLd0323e1b3eda9066ad4b46b62e83909e11% %MINIFYHTMLd0323e1b3eda9066ad4b46b62e83909e12%
The Cocktail Room on 18th and Central in Minneapolis / St. Paul International Airport is inspired by Tattersall Distilling.
They shared this cocktail recipe with Up News Info's morning viewers.
Compass point
2 ounces Tattersall USDA Certified Organic Vodka
1.5 oz. Tattersall Creme de Fleur
.5 oz. Fresh lime juice
.5 oz simple syrup
1 slice of cucumber
1. Combine all ingredients and shake strongly
2. Decorate with a cucumber.