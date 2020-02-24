"The Cocktail Room At 18th And Central,quot; cocktail recipe – Up News Info

The Cocktail Room on 18th and Central in Minneapolis / St. Paul International Airport is inspired by Tattersall Distilling.

They shared this cocktail recipe with Up News Info's morning viewers.

Compass point

2 ounces Tattersall USDA Certified Organic Vodka

1.5 oz. Tattersall Creme de Fleur

.5 oz. Fresh lime juice

.5 oz simple syrup

1 slice of cucumber

1. Combine all ingredients and shake strongly

2. Decorate with a cucumber.