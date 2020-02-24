The chemistry of Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha will leave everyone amazed

Laal Singh Chaddha is a film that has been surrounded by a lot of publicity since its announcement for reasons that are quite obvious. First, it is the official Hindi remake of the legendary Tom Hanks movie, Forrest Gump, a classic that fans love even today. Second, it brings back Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's couple on the screen, which gained great popularity after the success of 3 Idiots. The duo has been filming for the movie in full swing and recently finished filming a romantic number.

According to a report in a leading newspaper, Aamir and Kareena shot for a track in Punjab titled Jugnu. The report states that director Advait Chandan was so impressed by the chemistry of Aamir and Kareena in the song, that he went ahead and informed his main stars that he could not wait for fans to witness the chemistry in his song. In fact, the director even joked that he could even filter a small clip of the song. Advait said: "We had an explosion shooting & # 39; Jugnu & # 39 ;, which is a romantic song to feel good about Aamir sir and Kareena lady. They have such amazing chemistry that I didn't want to call court! I can't wait for the people watch the song. I really want to filter it myself.

Well, Advait is surely excited to see Aamir and Kareena share the screen again.