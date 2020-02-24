The black mathematical pioneer Katherine Johnson has died

The black mathematical pioneer Katherine Johnson has died

AP

February 24, 2020

HAMPTON, Go. (AP) – NASA says that Katherine Johnson, a mathematician who worked on NASA's first space missions and was portrayed in the movie "Hidden Figures," about the pioneering black aerospace workers, has died.

In a tweet Monday morning, the space agency said it celebrates its 101 years of life and its legacy of excellence and breaking down racial and social barriers.

Johnson was one of the so-called "computers,quot; that manually calculated the trajectories of rockets and orbits during the early years of NASA.

Until 1958, Johnson and other black women worked in a racially segregated computing unit in what is now called Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia. His work was the focus of the 2016 Oscar-nominated film.

In 1961, Johnson worked on the first mission to take an American into space. In 1962, he verified computer calculations that traced John Glenn's orbits.

At 97, Johnson received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's greatest civil honor.

Johnson focused on airplanes and other investigations at the beginning. But his work at NASA's Langley Research Center eventually moved to the Mercury Project, the nation’s first human space program.

"Our office calculated all the trajectories (of the rockets)," Johnson told The Virginian-Pilot newspaper in 2012. "You tell me when and where you want me to go down, and I will tell you where, when and how to launch it."

In 1961, Johnson made a career analysis for Alan Shepard's Freedom 7 Mission, the first to take an American into space. The following year, he manually verified the calculations of a nascent NASA computer, an IBM 7090, that traced John Glenn's orbits around the planet.

Janelle Monae, left, Taraji P. Henson, second right and Octavia Spencer, right, present Katherine Johnson, sitting, the inspiration for "Hidden Figures,quot;, as they present the award for best documentary film at the Oscars at the Dolby Theater from Los Angeles in 2017.

