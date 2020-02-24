The black mathematical pioneer Katherine Johnson has died

%MINIFYHTML28d3c64cc4796acda5f669b433e5612e11% %MINIFYHTML28d3c64cc4796acda5f669b433e5612e12%

HAMPTON, Go. (AP) – NASA says that Katherine Johnson, a mathematician who worked on NASA's first space missions and was portrayed in the movie "Hidden Figures," about the pioneering black aerospace workers, has died.

In a tweet Monday morning, the space agency said it celebrates its 101 years of life and its legacy of excellence and breaking down racial and social barriers.

We are sad for the death of celebrated #HiddenFigures Katherine Johnson math. Today, we celebrate its 101 years of life and honor its legacy of excellence that broke racial and social barriers: https://t.co/Tl3tsHAfYB pic.twitter.com/dGiGmEVvAW – NASA (@NASA) February 24, 2020

Johnson was one of the so-called "computers,quot; that manually calculated the trajectories of rockets and orbits during the early years of NASA.

Until 1958, Johnson and other black women worked in a racially segregated computing unit in what is now called Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia. His work was the focus of the 2016 Oscar-nominated film.

In 1961, Johnson worked on the first mission to take an American into space. In 1962, he verified computer calculations that traced John Glenn's orbits.

At 97, Johnson received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's greatest civil honor.

Johnson focused on airplanes and other investigations at the beginning. But his work at NASA's Langley Research Center eventually moved to the Mercury Project, the nation’s first human space program.

"Our office calculated all the trajectories (of the rockets)," Johnson told The Virginian-Pilot newspaper in 2012. "You tell me when and where you want me to go down, and I will tell you where, when and how to launch it."

In 1961, Johnson made a career analysis for Alan Shepard's Freedom 7 Mission, the first to take an American into space. The following year, he manually verified the calculations of a nascent NASA computer, an IBM 7090, that traced John Glenn's orbits around the planet.