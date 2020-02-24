The best quotes of the day of GM Maple Leafs change deadline Kyle Dubas: "It will not appear and bulls …"

%MINIFYHTML1c83008817fe697ec98b4dd044a7fa6411% %MINIFYHTML1c83008817fe697ec98b4dd044a7fa6412%

After a slow NHL exchange deadline for the Toronto Maple Leafs, general manager Kyle Dubas spoke with the media about the status of his team. He never held back, the second-year general manager was open and honest about his team's position as they prepare to enter the final stretch of the regular season.

%MINIFYHTML1c83008817fe697ec98b4dd044a7fa6413% %MINIFYHTML1c83008817fe697ec98b4dd044a7fa6414%

These are some of Dubas' best quotes from his press conference today after the deadline has passed:

About staying silent on the deadline

%MINIFYHTML1c83008817fe697ec98b4dd044a7fa6415% %MINIFYHTML1c83008817fe697ec98b4dd044a7fa6416%

The way it operates on the deadline is a byproduct of a number of things: the space at the top is a function, the performance of the team is different and then how the different injuries of the players and their return to their alignment will affect the top space in the rest of the year.

The confluence of the three things led to some deep movements. I think, more than that, we took our chance a little earlier in the month with the transaction (Jack) Campbell and (Kyle) Clifford. That, unfortunately for everyone, is not as exciting as you might like.

I'm sorry about that.

On why Leafs are not more consistent

That's a good question. The truthful answer is that we do not know because if we knew, we would. I could generate some criticism to say that I do not know, but I will not go up and say bulls, and tell you that I have a magical solution. I think we have to go through this and we have to find a way to be the best every day.

It really isn't what people want to hear, but it's the truth.

We have to stay in this every day. We cannot hesitate when things are not going well. We have to keep marching towards the path we want to follow. We know. What everyone sees on the ice are the problems we face. We have to be more consistent with our approach, with our mentality, with our effort every night to get where we want to go.

COMMERCIAL DEADLINE: Tracker | Best and worst deals

On how to manage your emotions through the ups and downs

Yes, I want to say that every description you can think of probably describes it, but that is also one of the best business things we have chosen. … It won't be easy, it won't be overnight. We have put ourselves in a position where I don't think we want to be, that is fighting for our lives, but I have said it before and I will continue to say so.

Our group that we have here has to go through this. We have to develop the ability to weather the storm when it arrives and prosper as it passes through it. That is the only way we will be at our best … It is necessary. As far as I know, people won't want to hear that, it's the truth.

About how difficult it is to be patient during the process

I have my moments when impatience reaches the top of the list … I think Saturday night was a shameful night, not because our team lost a game and the goalkeeper of the other team was the Zamboni del Centro driver Event Mattamy, who turns out to be a wonderful guy, was embarrassing because of the way we played that put us in the position of being down 4-1 when we really started generating shots on him.

In those moments, impatience and frustration certainly boil, there is no BS about that, but in the end, we have embarked on a journey that will be difficult. It will be difficult and we will have moments like that when we question each other and question ourselves … We are committed to overcoming adversity and leaving the other side, as long as we stand firm. and keep marching we will get there.

MORE: Injury Chronology for Morgan Rielly

On whether Saturday night's defeat against the hurricanes was a big blow to the team's confidence

It was an embarrassing night.

Not for David Ayres, everyone here loves David Ayres. It's great, it's a wonderful story. He is a wonderful person and appears here every day. As Sheldon said, he faces hundreds of shots a day from our boys.

If we won the game, it would be embarrassing too, because you are down 4-1 and then another controversy would arise. "Oh dear, it's Maple Leafs's own employee," and that sort of thing. I think everyone here can imagine how that would have been too. "