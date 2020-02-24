The Bachelor Listen to Your Heart promotion is full of tears

It's time to hear "Listen to your heart,quot; in your head again.

That is at least what happens to us every time we see the title or a promotion for the new ABC Single cleave, The Bachelor Presents: Listen to your heart, which takes 20 single musicians and hopes they can fall in love through the song. ME! News has its first look at a new promotion, which features the same ear worm with much more crying and confessions of some deep feelings.

"We literally fell in love with a song," says one girl, while another cries: "Oh, God, I just hope she doesn't hate me."

"It's like a real-life star was born," says one guy, who looks suspiciously like an ex American idol contestant Trevor Holmes. Cue two people singing Superficial to each other just to prove the point.

"Could love and music be the perfect duet?" The first promo asked. He wonders: "Who is here for the right reasons? And who is here for the reasons of the song?"