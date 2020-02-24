The Bachelor & # 39; s Madison gives Peter a fantasy suite ultimatum

In normal life, if you anticipate a proposal within a few days, it would be perfectly acceptable to ask your boyfriend not to sleep with anyone else.

And in normal life, it would be unacceptable for your boyfriend to date two other women who are also anticipating a proposal, but The Bachelor It is not normal life.

Tonight, Peter Weber and his three girlfriends reached that milestone of the television relationship known as the Fantasy Suite date, where couples really spend time alone at night. Sometimes they have sex, and sometimes they only know each other a little better than they could during the last 10 weeks of group dates and uncomfortable country music concerts.

Last season of High schoolPeter Weber became known for the amount of sex he had during his date in the fantasy suite with Hannah Brown, and spoke openly about how important he thinks sex is in a (very important) relationship. He is a guy who likes sex, and that is something known.

Now, let's talk about what is happening. The Bachelor right now.