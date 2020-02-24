The Bachelor & # 39; s Madison gives Peter a fantasy suite ultimatum

In normal life, if you anticipate a proposal within a few days, it would be perfectly acceptable to ask your boyfriend not to sleep with anyone else.
And in normal life, it would be unacceptable for your boyfriend to date two other women who are also anticipating a proposal, but The Bachelor It is not normal life.
Tonight, Peter Weber and his three girlfriends reached that milestone of the television relationship known as the Fantasy Suite date, where couples really spend time alone at night. Sometimes they have sex, and sometimes they only know each other a little better than they could during the last 10 weeks of group dates and uncomfortable country music concerts.
Last season of High schoolPeter Weber became known for the amount of sex he had during his date in the fantasy suite with Hannah Brown, and spoke openly about how important he thinks sex is in a (very important) relationship. He is a guy who likes sex, and that is something known.
Now, let's talk about what is happening. The Bachelor right now.
After last week's rose ceremony that eliminated Kelsey (despite a failed family visit with Victoria F.), Madison pushed Peter aside to tell him she would like him not to sleep with any of the other women, Although he had many problems. making her say it completely.
"If you were going to sleep with someone else next week, it would be very difficult for me to really make progress on this, and I feel that I must be honest with you and sincere with you, that is really important for me."
She, like, didn't want to give her an ultimatum.
"In no way do I want to give you an ultimatum and tell you what you can and cannot do, as I hope you know, and I hope you know my heart. But for me, actions speak louder than words, and I'm really great at it." .
Peter then reminded us that Madi was the only one who had not told him that he was falling in love with him, and this is a lot to ask a boy who you are anticipating a proposal but from whom you could not open that way.
Also, why would you continue? The Bachelor Hang out with a guy famous for having sex four times in a windmill and hope he doesn't have sex all season? where do you think you are
Anyway, knowing the Madi standards, the Bachelor producers made the brilliant decision that the three girls stay together in the same hotel suite during the week of the fantasy suite. Honestly, we are baffled about how it took them so long to do it, because it's just a recipe for drama. It also turned out to be a delicious recipe, as Victoria kept talking about what Peter and Hannah Ann could have been doing while she and Madi sat down and did nothing.
Madi said: "They're probably getting ready for dinner," while Victoria thought they were getting ready to go to bed, and it was the most discreet fun scene of the whole season.
Peter definitely had a very sexy and quite boring date with Hannah Ann, and while Victoria was on her date, Madi admitted to Hannah Ann that she expected Peter to maintain the same standards as her. Hannah Ann was properly surprised.
"We knew what we signed up for. I knew that entering fantasy suites was going to be awkward," he said. "It's crazy!"
(See photo of her facial expression below).
Meanwhile, Victoria and Peter went on and on and back on all the problems they had had, and then headed to a fancy suite of their own, but we were all waiting for Peter's date with Madison.
They climbed to the top of a very tall building and Madison realized that she was in love with him, but as soon as they sat down for dinner, Peter said he had to be honest about how difficult it had been with what Madi had said. to the.
Madison finally told Peter that he was waiting for the marriage to have sex, and said that while he can't expect all people to have the same values, at this point, he just thinks they should both be honest about their expectations. Peter asked her what her expectations were, and she finally said it out loud and clear.
"For me personally, I could not say yes to a compromise and keep moving forward if you have slept with the other women," he said. "And in no way am I trying to seem critical or how to hold something over your head, but at the same time, those are my expectations I would have in life."
Madison then talked a little about all her standards she had to overcome, like her boyfriend kissing other women, and how this is the only thing she can't put aside. And once again, we wonder why the hell Madison is in this program. There are other shows you could follow, Madison! You didn't have to go to the one where the literal point of the show is that a boy kisses a lot of women before choosing the one he likes best.
We've said it before and we'll say it again: if every element of being in The Bachelor It's a problem for you, don't follow The Bachelor!
Peter finally admitted that he had been intimate (and you to know Madison's appointment was deliberately scheduled for the end) with other women, and Madison had to get up and walk away. She felt very disappointed because she did very Peter (did he?) Told Peter that he could lose her if he "made certain decisions."
It seems that, at this point, there are other better, more Christian, less sexy Windmill for Madison, and she didn't need to go to this program to find them.
And, on the other hand, if Peter was so desperate to keep Madison and as in love with her as he said, he didn't have to sleep with Hannah Ann or Victoria.
Everyone is making questionable decisions about all this, but what is new? Watch the video above to hear Peter's thoughts on Madi's "ultimatum,quot;, and join us next week for the Women say it all.
The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC