The Aurora police officer was fired for "serious misconduct," but the department will not say what he did.

%MINIFYHTML91578e4f41998e125e7e627b1f0da08411% %MINIFYHTML91578e4f41998e125e7e627b1f0da08412%

The Aurora Police Department fired one of its officers on Monday for "serious misconduct," but agency leaders will not say what the officer did.

%MINIFYHTML91578e4f41998e125e7e627b1f0da08413% %MINIFYHTML91578e4f41998e125e7e627b1f0da08414%

The department fired officer Levi Huffine in connection with an incident in August, police spokesman Matthew Longshore said. Longshore refused to indicate what day the incident occurred or where it happened.

%MINIFYHTML91578e4f41998e125e7e627b1f0da08415% %MINIFYHTML91578e4f41998e125e7e627b1f0da08416%

Huffine joined the department in 2012 and had no significant prior disciplinary records, Longshore said.

"The behavior of this officer was completely out of line with the mission, ideals and expectations of the Aurora Police Department," interim chief Vanessa Wilson said in a statement announcing the dismissal.

The incident involved a member of the public who complained of injuries, Longshore said.

"They were checked by doctors," Longshore said.

At first, the department refused to appoint the officer when he announced the dismissal on Monday afternoon. Department leaders announced the officer's name shortly afterwards after numerous requests for the name and consultations with lawyers.

Huffine said verbally that he plans to appeal the termination, so Aurora police cannot release more information now, Longshore said. He said the department would release more information, including body camera images, once the appeals process is complete.

"We wish we could give more, we really do," he said.

The appeal will go to the Aurora Civil Service Commission, which will decide if the disciplinary finding changes.

The commission is required to have an initial hearing on an appeal within one month of receiving the petition saying why the officer believes the disciplinary finding is incorrect, in accordance with the city's civil service rules.

If the commission agrees to the dismissal, the officer can appeal the dismissal in the Colorado judicial system, a process that can take years. A complicated case involving two Denver police officers took 10 years to reach the Colorado Court of Appeals.

The department announced the dismissal on Monday after receiving criticism for months for his handling of an officer who passed out while driving his department car. The police department never told prosecutors or the public about that incident until it was reported by CBS4 in Denver.

Since that incident in March 2019, both the chief of police and the deputy chief of police have left the department.

Wilson said in a statement Monday that the department alerted the public of the officer's dismissal in an effort for transparency.

"From the moment I assumed the post of Aurora's acting police chief, I promised transparency to our residents to help rebuild trust within our community," said Wilson.

Longshore said Huffine's shooting is not related to the drunk driving incident or the death of Elijah McClain, who died in August after an altercation with Aurora police.