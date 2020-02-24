The Annunciation School in Minneapolis leaves school early due to the main sewer break – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The Minneapolis Annunciation School has suspended classes early due to a sewer break on Monday morning.

According to the school, students were dismissed at 11 a.m. due to the main rest of the sewer. The school has extended attention in the community room on the lower level of the church for students who cannot be picked up early.

The school posted a video on Instagram that shows the unexpected floods that flow down the stairs of the school.

The Catholic school is located on the south side of the city, near West 54th Street and Lyndale Avenue South.

More information is expected, so check back for more.