The alleged murderer of Nipsey Hussle has a trial date in April

Eric Holder, the alleged murderer of rapper Nipsey Hussle, received a trial date in April from the courts.

According to NY Daily News, Judge Robert Perry said he expected the estimated two-week trial to be "completed,quot; before April 14 and even suggested a start at the end of March if necessary.

"Mr. Holder, as you know, this is an important case and a serious case. These cases take time to prepare for the trial. You have the right to a speedy trial," Perry said.

"Do you agree to continue with this case? Return on March 18 and do everything possible to begin your trial within 30 days. Do you agree with that?" He asked Holder, who agreed with the proposed calendar.

In September 2019, it was reported that Holder, the man accused of killing the rapper, Nipsey Hussle, was found "almost dead,quot; inside his cell, according to online sources.

Police believe that Eric, who faces life imprisonment in prison, may have attempted suicide. Prosecutors accused Holder of a charge of murder, two charges of attempted murder and a charge of possession of a firearm by a criminal.