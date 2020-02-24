The alleged murderer of Nipsey Hussle has a trial date in April

Bradley Lamb
Eric Holder, the alleged murderer of rapper Nipsey Hussle, received a trial date in April from the courts.

According to NY Daily News, Judge Robert Perry said he expected the estimated two-week trial to be "completed,quot; before April 14 and even suggested a start at the end of March if necessary.

"Mr. Holder, as you know, this is an important case and a serious case. These cases take time to prepare for the trial. You have the right to a speedy trial," Perry said.

