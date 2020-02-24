The & # 39; achievement & # 39; Jessica Simpson's is to share the success of the book with the children

Jessica Simpson It is feeling love!
The 39-year-old star has a lot to celebrate, especially with the release of her memoirs, Open book. In fact, he recently got number one in the New York Times& # 39; best-seller list, which many authors know is no small matter.
However, for the beloved fashion mogul, he explained that his greatest "achievement,quot; (so far) is to enjoy the success of his memories with his three children:Maxwell Drew Johnson, Ace Knute Johnson Y Birdie Mae Johnson—What she shares with her husband, Eric Johnson.
On Saturday, Jessica opened to E! News about the overwhelming support of his family about his memories.
"I am very proud to share this moment with my family, with my children. They are so excited, so amazed," she said at the Create and Cultivate event in Los Angeles. "& # 39; Oh, that's what Mom was doing when she says she's writing a book & # 39;".
"Max said: & # 39; You wrote a chapter book, mom & # 39;. It's very cute, they're really proud of me," he said with the biggest smile on his face. "That pride that my children have of me, there is no better achievement."
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
She said her children read "some parts,quot; of her book and that she "spoke openly,quot; with them about certain topics.
With that, Jessica explained that she was "proud,quot; of herself for being honest and sincere about her life in memories.
"I am very proud of myself for sharing these experiences. It is one of those things in which everything is out there, I have nothing to hide, I am not ashamed of anything," he shared. "In my mistakes, now, I can own them, lead with them and show that I am not perfect and that I do not want to be perfect."
Apart from the fact that Open book It has been an "overwhelming,quot; and "joyful,quot; experience for the star, nothing compares to the way people have reacted to its history.
"I didn't realize how much this book would really talk to people because, you know, I'm just talking about myself, my mistakes and options," he told us. "There are so many moments in the book that relate to so many different people."
However, her number one fan on this trip is none other than her husband.
The fashion icon revealed that her NFL star husband, whom she married in 2014, has been cheering her up during this process.
"Eric is such a spiritual and intellectual human … he is so touching that whatever he was writing, he said: & # 39; Yes, yes … Use that. Use that & # 39;", Jessica shared. "It really encouraged me to navigate my own things and never put things that I should not share."
She added: "He has been so supportive of all the talks of men. He has so much confidence in himself and in our relationship and our love that he does not affect us in that way."
Very soon, the happy couple will have something else to celebrate between them: their baby's first birthday.
"I can't believe Birdie is almost one," the mother of three said excitedly. "She is really the cherry on top. It is the greatest blessing through all this. I never expected to get pregnant, I was not trying to get pregnant, but suddenly, with my new life and new perspective, I have this new human that is just an angel. "
To hear all about the star's memories, his way to sobriety and more, check out our exclusive interviews in the videos above!
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.