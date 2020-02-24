The & # 39; achievement & # 39; Jessica Simpson's is to share the success of the book with the children

She said her children read "some parts,quot; of her book and that she "spoke openly,quot; with them about certain topics.

With that, Jessica explained that she was "proud,quot; of herself for being honest and sincere about her life in memories.

"I am very proud of myself for sharing these experiences. It is one of those things in which everything is out there, I have nothing to hide, I am not ashamed of anything," he shared. "In my mistakes, now, I can own them, lead with them and show that I am not perfect and that I do not want to be perfect."

Apart from the fact that Open book It has been an "overwhelming,quot; and "joyful,quot; experience for the star, nothing compares to the way people have reacted to its history.

"I didn't realize how much this book would really talk to people because, you know, I'm just talking about myself, my mistakes and options," he told us. "There are so many moments in the book that relate to so many different people."

However, her number one fan on this trip is none other than her husband.