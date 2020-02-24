Texas man involved in the Louisiana clash that killed a pregnant woman, a 7-year-old son – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

LAPLACE, Louisiana (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – A pregnant woman who was expecting twins and her 7-year-old son died in a two-vehicle accident in Louisiana.

Police said Tyandra Lewis, 27, was driving a 2005 Toyota Camry traveling east on Interstate 10 when he stopped in the left lane. A 2002 Ford F-350 truck driven by Willy Buchan of Tyler, Texas, hit Camry from behind.

Lewis and his son were seriously injured in the accident. Lewis's front-seat passenger, Clarence Muse, 43, and his 3-year-old son were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Buchan was not injured. It is not clear why Lewis stopped in the left lane. It was also not clear if someone involved in the accident was wearing a seat belt.

The investigation is ongoing.

