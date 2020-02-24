Telecommunications crisis: this US company may have to close operations in India – Latest news

US broadband satellite provider Hughes Network Systems may have to close operations in India due to unpaid taxes owed to the government, which could put thousands of banking services at risk, a company letter seen by Reuters said.

At the end of last year, the Supreme Court ordered several telecommunications companies, including Hughes and larger companies such as Vodafone, to pay billions of dollars to the government.

Hughes' unit in India provides services to the defense, education and banking sectors in the country and told the telecommunications ministry in a letter dated February 20 that it is facing bankruptcy as it cannot pay the 600 million dollars. Rupees (84 million dollars) you owe.

The company's shutdown could disrupt connectivity in more than 70,000 bank branches and many critical satellite networks in the Indian army, army and railways, Hughes India president Partho Banerjee said in the letter, which was seen by Reuters. .

"We are facing great demand … which is by no means useful to us and is in fact pushing our company towards bankruptcy and closure," Banerjee wrote in the letter.

"This is an SOS request," he added. The company says the government telecommunications department had made an incorrect calculation of fees more than a decade ago, which has skyrocketed to $ 84 million with interest and fines.

Hughes, when contacted by Reuters for comment, did not comment on the content of the letter, but said in a statement that he "remains committed to India,quot; and will continue to provide services to his clients.

The Indian Ministry of Telecommunications did not respond to a request for comment.

Vodafone Idea, which owes $ 3.9 billion in fees, interest and fines, has already warned of a possible exit, putting 13,000 employees and billions of dollars in bank loans at risk.

India's claim for unpaid installments followed a dispute with the companies on how the adjusted gross income was calculated, a percentage of which companies must pay the government as a fee.

While the $ 84 million that Hughes owes is significantly less than the amounts owed by its larger peers, a December company document showed that it was still more than three times its net worth in India.

"This, if it is not resolved, will make the operation unfeasible, which will cause many clients, such as banks, other companies and critical government networks, not to have connectivity," the company said in a December letter to the government.

Hughes, part of the US-based Echostar Corp satellite group, said in December 2018 that it had been chosen to provide a high-performance satellite broadband system for the naval communications network in India.

The company also provides communication services to more than 30 public and private banks in India, according to its website.

