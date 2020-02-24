Teen who bathed in Michigan Wendy’s speaking – Up News Info Detroit

%MINIFYHTML7f042fdc4c7ebe5aca70eb9bdff69ab511% %MINIFYHTML7f042fdc4c7ebe5aca70eb9bdff69ab512%

(CNN) – A 19-year-old Michigan man speaks after his antics at a Wendy restaurant went viral and cost him his job.

At this time, the video of Paul Kash in the sink of Wendy's kitchen in Greenville has reached almost every corner of the Internet.

Turning the life of the 19-year-old into a whirlwind of notoriety and rumors on the Internet.

"I'm Paul Kash and I'm the boy in Wendy's bathroom," Kash said. "I like to see other people happy and it hurts a little to think that people don't like me very much."

Kash posted the video on his Tik Tok after a friend recorded it during a slow Sunday shift at the restaurant.

"It was as if this could be fun, and I was fine," he said.

Just trying to make his coworkers laugh, he says he did not realize at that time the repercussions that would follow.

“But the next day, my manager found him and immediately addressed them to talk about whether he was going to be suspended or fired. I fell asleep at about 6 in the afternoon, took a nap, woke up at 11 in the morning when my friend called me to say hey, are you in the news and I said what?

Soon the video was everywhere.

“I heard many rumors in which people said: My God, they fired you, they fired you? Then they called me and told me they fired me. I was like, I guess so, ”he said.

But he doesn't hold it against the restaurant.

"I still think they have the best nuggets of any fast food place," he said.

The day after the video was shared, the Montcalm County Health Department investigated but no appointments were issued.

"I was fine, it's calming down and then it wasn't like that. The first place I went as I said I received death threats," he said.

But Kash has decided to make the most of a bad situation, attributing to his father who helped him overcome it.

"He has been telling me to keep it up. If you see it as a positive result, you will receive a positive result. And if you just sit there and look at all these messages and think, oh, maybe these people are right, maybe I am such a bad person, you will not be able to live your life as you wish, "said Kash.

And despite the barrage of negative comments he has received so far.

"I'm trying to get the most out of it, looking at career options, trying to improve myself." I can guarantee you, at this time, it was probably the dumbest mistake I made. But I would like to see half of the dumbest mistakes of those people who have made, "he said.

And to answer the question that everyone who sees the video seems to have: "I wasn't naked. Let me tell you that. I had shorts on! He said.

Kash is now looking to start a career in broadcasting or entertainment.

